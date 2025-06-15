Captured papers show Gaza aid went straight to Hamas

Internal Hamas documents seized by the Israeli Defense Forces in Gaza demonstrate that the terrorist organization directed up to 25% of aid supplies under its authority to its “military” wing until approximately April 2024, The Wall Street Journal reported. This diversion occurred throughout the war’s initial phase.

Hamas later decreased the portion of supplies channeled to its “military” branch to 7% as fighting continued, while directing an additional 8% to its political and administrative operations, the documents show, according to the newspaper.

Arab intelligence officials and a former senior Israeli intelligence operative confirmed that the documents appear genuine. A Hamas representative declined to respond to the report.

The Wall Street Journal also detailed an IDF evaluation concluding that approximately 20,000 Hamas terrorists from an estimated force of 35,000 have been eliminated since hostilities began.

In response to these losses, Arab intelligence officials reported that thousands of new terrorists have joined the organization, though these recruits received only rudimentary training or basic instruction through informational materials on weapons handling and ambush tactics.

These officials assess that Hamas likely maintains around 25,000 terrorists within its “military” apparatus, alongside several thousand additional fighters affiliated with other terrorist groups operating in Gaza, while emphasizing that many lack combat experience.

Israeli and Arab officials indicated these operatives face significant shortages of equipment, armaments and funding.

Arab intelligence officials described challenges in maintaining salary payments for most terrorists, as the interruption of aid deliveries eliminated a crucial revenue stream. Israeli officials reported that Hamas generated hundreds of millions of dollars in cash and merchandise during the war’s first year through systematic sales, taxation and protection operations.

Additional intelligence assessments suggest Hamas maintains approximately 15% of its pre-war rocket arsenal, which previously encompassed more than 20,000 rockets and mortar systems.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.