More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Israeli Defense Ministry to dedicate monument in honor of South Lebanon Army soldiers

Israel is also working on an assistance package for some 400 former SLA fighters currently residing in Israel • Defense Ministry official hails “first step on the path to correct a 21-year historic injustice.”

Jan. 25, 2021
A computer-generated preview of the future SLA memorial. Photo courtesy of Architect Tova Shapiro-Levitt.
A computer-generated preview of the future SLA memorial. Photo courtesy of Architect Tova Shapiro-Levitt.

Twenty-one years after the Israel Defense Forces withdrew from Lebanon, the Israeli Defense Ministry has announced plans to commemorate the soldiers of the South Lebanon Army.

The monument, set to be completed in around two months’ time, will salute SLA soldiers’ contribution to Israel’s security. It will serve as a heritage site for the SLA, which disbanded when Israeli forces pulled out southern Lebanon in May 2000.

A monument to the SLA’s fallen soldiers was previously erected atop a mountain in the Lebanese district of Marjayoun, opposite the Beaufort Castle, ahead of the IDF’s withdrawal. Two days later, Hezbollah forces blew up the site.

Despite repeated requests from former SLA fighters and their families, until now this was the only monument ever erected in honor of the SLA.

Michael Biton, deputy minister for civilian and social affairs in the Defense Ministry, hosted a recent meeting attended by ministry officials, SLA representatives and Maj. Gen. Itai Veruv, who heads the IDF’s military colleges. In the meeting, it was agreed that, in accordance with a decision by Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Biton, a memorial would be erected with 2.4 million shekels (around $730,000) of Defense Ministry and Jewish National Fund financing.

In the first stage, Biton allotted 1 million shekels (around $305,000) for the establishment of a museum in the historic IDF-Lebanon Liaison Unit’s headquarters in Metula, adjacent to the monument, dedicated to the SLA and the fighting in Lebanon.

The cornerstone for a memorial to the hundreds of SLA fighters that perished in the fighting was laid in 2017. Construction on the site is set to conclude in two months.

In addition, the defense and finance ministries along with the Prime Minister’s Office are formulating an assistance package to help around 400 former SLA fighters residing in Israel and contending with a housing crisis ensure they are able to live their lives in Israel in dignity.

“This is the first step on the path to correct a 21-year historic injustice,” said Biton.

“For many years, SLA forces fought shoulder to shoulder with IDF troops in southern Lebanon to defend the residents of the north. SLA soldiers now residing in Israel have earned their place in society with blood, body and spirit, and the State of Israel owes them a great moral debt. I’m glad that on our watch, we at the Defense Ministry had the privilege of making this just and historic correction,” he said.

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.

IDF Defense and Security
EXPLORE JNS
Torahs of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich. Credit: Courtesy.
‘Moving forward and celebrating’ in Michigan, as second set of post-attack simchas approach
There was never a question whether bar and bat mitzvahs were going to continue, says Rabbi Marla Hornsten at Temple Israel, despite the havoc that had teachers and children evacuate the building.
Mar. 20, 2026
Karen Schwartz
Blurred background of a house behind grass. Credit: jplenio/Pixabay.
U.S. News
Texas judge blocks ‘Muslim-only’ residential project over utility board violations
“We will not rest in the mission to stop the spread of radical Islam,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated.
Mar. 20, 2026
U.S. and Texas state flags flying on the dome of the Texas State Capitol building in Austin. Credit: CrackerClips Stock Media/Shutterstock.
U.S. News
Texas governor appoints new members to antisemitism advisory committee
The panel conducts research on antisemitic activity and works with public and private entities on statewide initiatives on Holocaust and genocide education.
Mar. 20, 2026
Shmurah Matzah, Passover
Features
At some Orthodox Passover seders, places are set for ‘Star Wars,’ Taylor Swift
“If it’s something that families are attuned to, then I think it may be a good way to engage the kids on that level,” Rabbi Steven Burg, of Aish, told JNS.
Mar. 20, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
U.S. News
United Kingdom agrees to let US use bases for Hormuz operations
“I was a little surprised at the U.K. to be honest with you,” U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House. “They should have acted a lot faster.”
Mar. 20, 2026
Boyce Gate at San José State University in San Jose, California. Credit: Tzuhsun Hsu via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Senate ed panel chair seeks answers from San José State over antisemitic graffiti, student safety concerns
“It is imperative that university administrators rise to the occasion to take a firm stand against antisemitism and racial violence,” Sen. Bill Cassidy wrote.
Mar. 20, 2026
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin