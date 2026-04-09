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Turkey detains 10 after shooting near Israeli consulate

One assailant linked to Islamic State was killed and two others wounded in a battle with police in Instanbul.

Apr. 9, 2026
JNS Staff

Turkey detains 10 after shooting near Israeli consulate

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A police official gestures as he stands alert near The Israeli Consulate in Istanbul on April 7, 2026, following a shootout between gunmen and police. One gunman was killed and two others were wounded in a shootout with police outside the Israeli consulate in Istanbul, the local governor said, adding two officers were lightly wounded. Photo by Yasin Akgul / AFP via Getty Images.
Police near the Israeli Consulate in Istanbul on April 7, 2026, following a shootout between gunmen and law enforcement. One gunman was killed and two others wounded in a shootout with police outside the Israeli consulate in Istanbul, the local governor said, adding that two officers were lightly wounded.
Photo by Yasin Akgul / AFP via Getty Images.
( Apr. 9, 2026 / JNS )

Turkish authorities have detained 10 people in connection with a shooting on Tuesday near the Israeli consulate in Istanbul, Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing state media reports.

One attacker was killed and two others wounded in an exchange of fire with police near the building that houses the consulate in the city’s main financial district.

The two wounded assailants are among those detained and are being questioned in hospital. Eight additional suspects were arrested in operations in Istanbul and the nearby province of Kocaeli.

Turkish Interior Minister Mustafa Ciftci said the three attackers had ties to a group that “exploits religion,” without elaborating. Two of the attackers were brothers who traveled to the scene in a rented car from the city of Izmit, he said.

The attacker killed at the scene was identified as Yunus Emre Sarban, who had previously been linked to financial networks tied to the Islamic State terrorist group, leading to his assets being frozen in 2021, according to Ankara’s Official Gazette.

The investigation into the attack is ongoing.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry wrote in a post on X after the attack, “We strongly condemn the terrorist attack on the Israeli consulate in Istanbul today. We appreciate the Turkish security forces’ swift action in thwarting this attack.”

“Terror will not deter us,” it added, noting that Israeli missions around the world have been subjected to numerous threats and attacks.

Israeli-Turkish relations have plunged to new lows in the wake of the Hamas-led massacre in southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, and the ensuing war in Gaza, with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan emerging as one of the most vocal supporters of the Palestinian terror group.

JNS Staff
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