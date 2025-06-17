Dozens of senior Iranian officials, nuclear scientists killed in Israeli airstrikes

In a sweeping series of operations within just four days, Israeli forces have reportedly eliminated at least 30 senior Iranian officials affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and the country’s nuclear program.

According to official Israeli military announcements and foreign media reports, Israel targeted the highest ranks of the Iranian military establishment, including Gen. Mohammad Bagheri, the armed forces chief of staff; IRGC Commander Hossein Salami; and Gholam Ali Rashid, head of the IRGC’s emergency command structure.

Rashid, a key architect of Iran’s military posture during wartime and an outspoken advocate of Israel’s destruction, had been tasked with overseeing the Islamic Republic’s security apparatus in times of national crisis.

In the aftermath of these targeted killings, the Iranian regime has appointed several replacements: the army chief was reportedly promoted to command the armed forces, while the ground forces commander was assigned to lead the IRGC.

Iranian sources reported on Monday that Ali Shamkhani, a senior official overseeing Iran’s nuclear program, underwent the amputation of his left leg after sustaining severe injuries in an Israeli attack, according to the Saudi channel Al-Hadath.

Shamkhani, who serves as a close adviser to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and holds responsibility for the nuclear program, required the surgical amputation due to extensive trauma from the Israeli strike, the Iranian sources told the Saudi media outlet.

Israel’s strikes also reportedly dealt a major blow to the IRGC’s air and space forces. Brig. Gen. Amir Ali Hajizadeh, head of the IRGC’s aerospace division, was among seven senior officials killed. Also reported dead were Daoud Sheikhian, head of air defense, and Taher Foor, commander of the drone program.

In a separate set of targeted operations over recent days, Israel is said to have dismantled much of the IRGC’s intelligence leadership. Five senior intelligence officials were reportedly killed, including Mohammad Kazemi, the IRGC’s intelligence chief; his deputy, Mohsen Mahkaki; Gholamreza Marhab, head of intelligence for the Iranian military; Mohsen Bagheri, intelligence head of the Quds Force; and his deputy, Abu al-Fadl Nikooei.

Kazemi, appointed in 2022, was responsible for counterintelligence, espionage and internal suppression of dissent. The heads of Quds Force intelligence have played a central role in Iran’s overseas proxy support, directing aid and operations for Hezbollah in Lebanon, the Houthis in Yemen, Hamas in Gaza and Shi’ite militias in Iraq.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.