Egypt to train 5,000 Palestinian police to restore order in Gaza

Cairo intends to train 5,000 Palestinian police officers to help restore order in Gaza after the current Hamas-Israel war ends, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty said on Wednesday.

In an interview with Egyptian media, Abdelatty noted that the training has already begun and that, at this stage, hundreds of officers are participating.

According to the minister, Cairo has received vetted lists of names of those currently training at military camps in Egypt, in coordination with Jordan. The aim, he said, is to ensure the officers have no criminal records or ties to terrorism.

Abdelatty said the deployment of the officers and the rehabilitation of Gaza after the war would be carried out under the auspices of the Palestinian Authority’s prime minister.

He recently added that Cairo is planning a transitional phase during which Gaza’s administration would be handed over to a 15-member committee of Palestinian technocrats. Under the proposal, these officials would operate under the authority’s oversight for six months before transferring full control to it.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated last week that Israel has no intention of occupying the Gaza Strip but again ruled out any role for the P.A.

“Gaza will be demilitarized, and a peaceful civilian administration will be established, one that is not the Palestinian Authority, not Hamas, and not any other terrorist organization,” he continued. “This will help free our hostages and ensure Gaza does not pose a threat to Israel in the future.”

Originally published by Israel Hayom.