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Emirati, Bahraini foreign ministers send Israel greetings for 5781

“May it be a blessed year of realizing peace and stability in the region,” says Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif al-Zayani after Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi sends a holiday greeting.

Sep. 18, 2020
U.S. President Donald Trump walks with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bahrain Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Minister of Foreign Affairs for the United Arab Emirates Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on Sept. 15, 2020, along the Colonnade of the White House on their way to sign the Abraham Accords on the South Lawn of the White House. Credit: Official White House Photo by Tia Dufour.
U.S. President Donald Trump walks with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bahrain Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Minister of Foreign Affairs for the United Arab Emirates Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on Sept. 15, 2020, along the Colonnade of the White House on their way to sign the Abraham Accords on the South Lawn of the White House. Credit: Official White House Photo by Tia Dufour.

“May it be a blessed year for realizing peace and stability in the region,” wrote Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif al-Zayani in response to his Israeli counterpart, Gabi Ashkenazi, who had sent a Rosh Hashanah blessing on the eve of the Jewish new year, 5781.

In personal Rosh Hashanah message to both al-Zayani and to Emirati Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan respectively, Ashkenazi said: “My dear friend, on the eve of the new year on the Jewish calendar, I would like to wish you and your people a year full of peace, prosperity, stability and health! Happy New Year!”

Al-Zayani responded, saying, “Thank you my dear friend Gabi Ashkenazi, the foreign minister of the State of Israel, for the [Rosh Hashanah] blessing… May it be a blessed year of realizing peace and stability in the region.”

Al-Nahyan, the Emirati foreign minister, replied, ”Happy Rosh Hashanah, dear Gabi. This is a wonderful way to start the year and I hope this is a good sign for both of us in the region.”

On social media, too, Emirati citizens wished Israelis a happy new year. One twitter account managed in Hebrew said: “Happy new year to the Jews. May this year be the beginning of the new relationship between the United Arab Emirates and Israel.”

Middle East Jewish and Israeli Holidays Israeli Foreign Policy
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