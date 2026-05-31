Israel’s ambassador to the US: ‘Hezbollah is a parasite that sucks the blood of Lebanon’

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Yechiel Leiter lambasted Hezbollah on Sunday as a “parasite that sucks the blood life of the Lebanese people,” speaking in response to the latest discovery by the Israel Defense Forces of weapons stored in the village of Zawtar al-Sharqiyah.

“Wherever these terrorists are, death and destruction follow,” Leiter posted to his X account.

The weapons were found during the IDF operation in the Beaufort Ridge and Wadi Saluki area in southeastern Lebanon, which began several days ago. The operation’s aim is to dismantle terrorist infrastructure and eliminate terrorists to remove direct threats to the communities of the Galilee Panhandle, including the town of Metula.