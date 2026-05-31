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WATCH: Hezbollah rockets strike Kiryat Shmona shopping mall

“In seconds, an ordinary evening turned into sirens, panic, and a race for shelter. All while a ceasefire is supposedly in place.”

May 31, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli security forces and civilians at the scene where a missile fired from Lebanon toward Israel overnight caused damage in the northern Israeli city of Kiryat Shmona, May 30, 2026. Photo by Ayal Margolin/Flash90 *** Local Caption *** הרס זירת נפילה חיזבאללה כוחות הצלה כוחות ביטחון נזקי מלחמה טיל
Israeli security forces and civilians at the scene where a missile fired from Lebanon toward Israel overnight caused damage in the northern Israeli city of Kiryat Shmona, May 30, 2026. Photo by Ayal Margolin/Flash90.
( May 31, 2026 / JNS )

Hezbollah terrorists fired a rocket barrage at the northern Israeli city of Kiryat Shmona on Saturday evening, striking a commercial area, Israel’s Foreign Ministry said on Sunday, sharing video of the damage.

The ministry said the attack hit a shopping center, sending civilians running for shelter.

“A shopping center. Evening. Shoppers. Then, rockets. Hezbollah launched a barrage toward Kiryat Shmona, hitting a commercial area in the heart of the city,” the ministry wrote on its X account. “In seconds, an ordinary evening turned into sirens, panic, and a race for shelter. All while a ceasefire is supposedly in place. Hezbollah continues to violate it, while Israeli civilians continue to pay the price.”

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