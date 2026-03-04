‘Fly with Israel’: Graham urges Trump to ‘settle the score’ with Hezbollah

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) urged U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday to join Israel in its military campaign against Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah terrorist army.

“Not only take the mothership of Iran down, also take the proxy of Hezbollah,” Graham told reporters on Capitol Hill.

Referencing Hezbollah’s 1983 attack on the U.S. Marine Barracks in Beirut, in which 241 Americans were killed, he added, “Avenge the Marines. America never forgets those 220 Marines and 18 sailors families—we want to go after the infrastructure that killed your loved ones.”

Graham noted that the Iranian regime’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) still has remaining terrorists assets in Beirut, “as I speak.”

“President Trump, come up with a new operation called ‘Semper Fi.’ Fly with Israel and go after Hezbollah who has American blood on its hands,” the senator urged.

The Iranian-backed terror organization has launched dozens of rockets and several drones across Israel’s northern border since March 2, when it joined the war to avenge Allatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s top cleric, who was killed in the joint U.S.-Israeli opening airstrikes targeting the Islamic regime.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on March 3 that Beirut “must understand that Hezbollah is dragging them into a war that is not theirs,” urging Lebanon to look out for itself “as soon as possible.”

Hezbollah is doing this “only because of the death of that mass murderer who has nothing to do with them,” the premier said.

Netanyahu spoke just hours before Hezbollah targeted the Tel Aviv region with rockets for the first time since the ceasefire agreement brokered by the United States went into effect on Nov. 27, 2024.

Netanyahu in his remarks reiterated that Hezbollah “made a very big mistake” when it opened another front against Israel, warning: “We’ve already responded forcefully and will respond with even greater force.”