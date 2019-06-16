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News   Israel News

Hamas ‘investigating’ latest rocket attack on Israel

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh stressed that Gaza’s rulers were “committed to the understandings reached as part of the ceasefire.”

Jun. 16, 2019
Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh (right) and leader in Gaza Yahya Sinwar speak to the press in the southern Strip, Sept. 19, 2017. Photo by Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90.
Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh (right) and leader in Gaza Yahya Sinwar speak to the press in the southern Strip, Sept. 19, 2017. Photo by Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90.

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh said on Saturday that his organization is “investigating the rocket fire on Israel, as there was no order to any group to do it.”

Haniyeh was referring to Thursday’s rocket fire on southern Israel, which hit a yeshivah in the city of Sderot.

The statement was made during Haniyeh’s meeting with U.N. Envoy to the Middle East Nikolay Mladenov in Gaza.

According to Palestinian media reports, the Hamas leader stressed that Gaza’s rulers were “committed to the understandings reached as part of the ceasefire. We want it [the ceasefire] to continue.”

Also on Saturday, Khalil al-Hayya, the deputy of Hamas military leader in Gaza Yahya Sinwar, said that a delegation of senior Egyptian officials is scheduled to arrive in Gaza in the coming days, in an effort to further understandings between Hamas and Israel, so as to prevent further escalation. A Qatari delegation is also expected to arrive in the Strip, he said.

Meanwhile, thousands of Palestinians rioted along the volatile Gaza-Israel border on Friday.

Gaza’s Health Ministry said 46 Palestinians were wounded by Israeli fire. It did not elaborate.

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.

Hamas Gaza Strip Defense and Security
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