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News   Israel News

Hamas music video depicts murder of Israeli Jews

A video uploaded by Hamas TV shows a masked Palestinian terrorist stabbing a religious Jew, and an anti-tank missile being launched at a bus full of Israeli soldiers.

May. 29, 2019
In this image from a video posted online by Hamas TV on May 15, 2019, a masked Palestinian terrorist is shown stabbing a religious Jew. Credit: Screenshot via PMW.
In this image from a video posted online by Hamas TV on May 15, 2019, a masked Palestinian terrorist is shown stabbing a religious Jew. Credit: Screenshot via PMW.

The same day that Hamas official Fathi Hammad promised to “slaughter, exterminate and annihilate” Israel, Hamas TV broadcast a music video on May 15 promising to “blow up” Tel Aviv and showing the staged stabbing of a religious Jew by a masked Palestinian: “We have not yet drawn weapons, and yet we have [already] brought down the Zionists We have brought down the Zionists ... They removed us from the land and stole our beloved homeland ... We haven’t forgotten, the children have grown up, and we have started blowing up Tel Aviv We have started blowing up Tel Aviv ... We will ambush them. We will trample the necks of the enemies. On the trigger, on the trigger, [I’m] alert and my finger is on the trigger O occupier, wait for a green [light]. Receive this reduced image. See how the Kornet [missile] travels slowly ... We are the ones who threaten, and no one threatens us We are the nation’s only sword We will strike, we will blow up [and] not hesitate We will do more against the enemy if he continues.” The rest of this article can be found on the PMW website.

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