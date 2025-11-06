Hamas officials meet Turkish intel chief in Istanbul

A Hamas delegation led by senior official Khalil al-Hayya met with Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MİT) Director İbrahim Kalın in Istanbul, the Palestinian terrorist organization said on Thursday.

According to the statement, the two sides discussed the implementation of the Gaza ceasefire, reopening of border crossings and humanitarian aid efforts.

The Islamist group reaffirmed its commitment to the U.S.-brokered truce and addressed next steps for Gaza’s reconstruction, including sewage, roads and electricity infrastructure. Talks also covered the possible handover of Gaza’s administration to an independent Palestinian committee and the ongoing challenges of what the terror group claims are Israeli ceasefire violations.

Jerusalem has accused Hamas of multiple ceasefire violations since the first stage of the agreement went into effect last month, including terrorists crossing the Yellow Line into IDF-controlled Gaza and attacking troops, and Hamas slow-walking the return of the remains of hostages it murdered.

Last week, the same Hamas representatives met with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in Istanbul to advance details of the ceasefire agreement.

Jerusalem opposes any involvement by Turkey or Qatar in the reconstruction of Gaza, citing both countries’ support for Hamas and their hostility toward Israel. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has repeatedly used inflammatory rhetoric against Israel since the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas-led attack and throughout the Gaza war, and Ankara has imposed a series of anti-Israel measures, including a trade boycott.