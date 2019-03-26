More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Hamas prisoners attack two guards, one seriously injured

After heightened tensions in security wings following the Israel Prison Service crackdown on contraband cellphones, Hamas prisoners use a shiv to stab two guards • One guard seriously wounded in the neck • Riot erupts, resulting in injuries among prisoners.

Mar. 25, 2019
Ofer Prison near Jerusalem. Photo by Christopher Michel via Wikimedia Commons.
Ofer Prison near Jerusalem. Photo by Christopher Michel via Wikimedia Commons.

Two guards at Ketziot Prison in southern Israel were wounded, one seriously, when Hamas prisoners stabbed them late Sunday night after clashes broke out at the facility.

Both guards received first aid at the scene, after which the seriously wounded guard was evacuated to Soroka Medical Center in Beersheva with a neck wound. The other guard was stabbed in his hand.

After the guards were attacked, riots reportedly broke out, during which a number of prisoners were injured. Five prisoners were evacuated to Soroka for treatment.

Sunday’s attack marked the most serious incident in a week of unrest at the nation’s prisons. Last month, security prisoners set 10 cells at the Ramon Prison on fire.

The Israel Prison Service reported that searches earlier this year of prison wings where security prisoners are held turned up some 70 contraband cellphones.

The IPS sees cellphones as a tool to use in remote direction of terrorist activity, as well as a way for terrorist leaders to communicate.

Some of the phones were found hidden inside prisoners’ body cavities. These prisoners, who were arrested for relatively minor security offenses, swallowed the phones prior to their detention with the intention of using them once they passed out of their bodies.

The prison service said it was currently working to install cellphone signal-jammers in security wings of prison facilities, which is causing tension among the prisoners.

Hamas Defense and Security
EXPLORE JNS
Torahs of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich. Credit: Courtesy.
‘Moving forward and celebrating’ in Michigan, as second set of post-attack simchas approach
There was never a question whether bar and bat mitzvahs were going to continue, says Rabbi Marla Hornsten at Temple Israel, despite the havoc that had teachers and children evacuate the building.
Mar. 20, 2026
Karen Schwartz
Blurred background of a house behind grass. Credit: jplenio/Pixabay.
U.S. News
Texas judge blocks ‘Muslim-only’ residential project over utility board violations
“We will not rest in the mission to stop the spread of radical Islam,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated.
Mar. 20, 2026
U.S. and Texas state flags flying on the dome of the Texas State Capitol building in Austin. Credit: CrackerClips Stock Media/Shutterstock.
U.S. News
Texas governor appoints new members to antisemitism advisory committee
The panel conducts research on antisemitic activity and works with public and private entities on statewide initiatives on Holocaust and genocide education.
Mar. 20, 2026
Shmurah Matzah, Passover
Features
At some Orthodox Passover seders, places are set for ‘Star Wars,’ Taylor Swift
“If it’s something that families are attuned to, then I think it may be a good way to engage the kids on that level,” Rabbi Steven Burg, of Aish, told JNS.
Mar. 20, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
U.S. News
United Kingdom agrees to let US use bases for Hormuz operations
“I was a little surprised at the U.K. to be honest with you,” U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House. “They should have acted a lot faster.”
Mar. 20, 2026
Boyce Gate at San José State University in San Jose, California. Credit: Tzuhsun Hsu via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Senate ed panel chair seeks answers from San José State over antisemitic graffiti, student safety concerns
“It is imperative that university administrators rise to the occasion to take a firm stand against antisemitism and racial violence,” Sen. Bill Cassidy wrote.
Mar. 20, 2026
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin