Hamas refusing to hand over list of hostages to be released in deal

Recent optimism surrounding the hostage negotiations between Israel and Hamas has given way to mounting frustration as Israeli officials reveal significant obstacles in their dealings with the terrorist group—specifically, Mohammed Sinwar.

Sources close to the talks paint a picture of deliberate obstruction, describing how slain Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar’s brother has consistently misled mediators over weeks, stonewalling requests for hostage lists and withdrawing from previously reached agreements. Security and political officials have expressed deep concern over Sinwar’s handling of the negotiations.

Two critical roadblocks persist: Hamas’s continued refusal to provide a list of hostages for initial release, and disagreements over the Palestinian prisoner exchange ratio and deportation terms.

Israeli officials emphasize that a hostage list is a fundamental prerequisite, and that Hamas’s refusal to provide one is effectively preventing discussion of other contested issues.

The war’s conclusion remains another point of contention. Despite initially indicating willingness to set aside this demand in order to start talks, Hamas now insists on including a pathway to end the war in any agreement.

As reported earlier this week, security officials have privately told ministers that entering into the first phase of a deal would likely lead to its eventual completion. Cabinet ministers appear increasingly willing to accept the heavy costs involved in such a deal, but remain opposed to ending the war.

Areas of progress do exist: Agreement has been reached on releasing those hostages meeting basic humanitarian criteria, and on expanding aid provisions to Gaza. The positioning of Israeli forces during any ceasefire also appears to have preliminary consensus.

A senior Cabinet minister revealed to Israel Hayom that while several issues under discussion could lead to a breakthrough, each also carries the potential to derail negotiations entirely. Both parties are mindful of Donald Trump’s looming Jan. 20 inauguration.

Hamas issued a statement on Wednesday accusing Jerusalem of setting “new conditions related to withdrawal [of troops], ceasefire, prisoners, and the return of the displaced, which has delayed reaching the agreement that was available.”

Hamas said the talks were “proceeding seriously in Doha with Qatari and Egyptian mediation” and claimed that the terrorist organization “has shown responsibility and flexibility.”

The Israeli Prime Minister’s Office said in a response, “The Hamas terrorist organization continues to lie, is reneging on understandings that have already been reached and is continuing to create difficulties in the negotiations.

“However, Israel will continue its relentless efforts to return all of our hostages,” the statement added.

The Israeli negotiating team was set to return to Jerusalem on Tuesday night after a “significant” week of indirect talks with Hamas representatives in Qatar, according to the Prime Minister’s Office.

The team, which included senior officials from the Israel Defense Forces, Mossad and Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet), is flying back for “internal consultations regarding the continuation of the talks for the return of our hostages,” the PMO said.

On Monday night, Hannah Katzir, who was abducted from Kibbutz Nir Oz in southern Israel during Hamas’s Oct. 7, 2023, massacre and freed in November of that year as part of a hostage exchange with Hamas, died at the age of 78.

Hannah was released on Nov. 24, 2023, as part of a hostage deal that freed 12 other women and children that day. By the end of the six-day truce on Nov. 30, a total of 105 captives had been released.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.