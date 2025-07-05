Hamas says it accepts US hostage deal in principle, but demands changes
The terrorist group said it “is fully prepared to immediately enter negotiations regarding the mechanism for implementing the agreement.”
Hamas announced Friday evening that it had delivered a positive response to the American-brokered hostage deal proposal.
In its statement, the terrorist organization said: “Hamas has completed consultations with Palestinian factions and is fully prepared to immediately enter negotiations regarding the mechanism for implementing the agreement.”
Earlier, Qatari media reported that Hamas had accepted the updated U.S. proposal for a hostage deal and a ceasefire in Gaza, though with several reservations. Sources told the Qatar’s Al Araby Television Network that Hamas’s reply included objections to the operations of the Gaza Humanitarian Fund.
According to Arab media reports, Hamas’s requested changes focus on three main issues. First, it demands that the aid mechanism operate through the U.N., the Red Crescent and other international bodies - excluding the American GHF.
Second, Hamas wants clarifications on Israel’s planned withdrawal from the Gaza Strip.
Third, the terrorist organization insists on continuing negotiations toward a permanent end to the war beyond the proposed 60-day ceasefire.
A key change in the latest framework compared to the previous May proposal is in the timeline for hostage releases. Hamas’s demand to stagger the release of hostages and transfer of the remains of deceased hostages has been accepted.
Saudi media claims to reveal full hostage deal proposal
The Saudi-owned, London-based Al Majalla magazine published the alleged full U.S. proposal:
- A 60-day ceasefire, guaranteed by President Donald Trump, during which Israel will be committed to halting hostilities.
- Release of hostages: Ten live Israeli hostages and 18 bodies, from a “list of 58,” will be released on days 1, 7, 30, 50 and 60, as follows:
- Eight live hostages on day 1
- Five bodies on day 7
- Five bodies on day 30
- Two live hostages on day 50
- Eight bodies on day 60
- Humanitarian aid: Aid will be sent to Gaza as soon as Hamas accepts the ceasefire. It will be provided in substantial and appropriate quantities, based on the Jan. 19, 2025, agreement on humanitarian assistance, and distributed via agreed channels including the U.N. and the Red Crescent.
- Israeli military activity: All offensive operations in Gaza will stop upon the agreement’s activation. Aerial surveillance will halt for 10 hours daily, or 12 hours on days when exchanges take place.
- Israeli troop redeployment:
- On day 1, after the release of eight hostages, Israel will redeploy in northern Gaza and in the Netzarim Corridor just south of Gaza City, according to humanitarian aid coordination and agreed maps.
- On day 7, after the transfer of five bodies, redeployment will continue in southern Gaza under the same terms.
- Technical teams will negotiate the final boundaries of the redeployment.
- Negotiations: Talks will begin on day 1 under Arab mediation on arrangements for a permanent ceasefire, including:
- Terms and parameters for the exchange of all remaining Israeli hostages in return for an agreed number of Palestinians held in Israeli jails.
- Issues related to the redeployment and withdrawal of Israeli forces and long-term security arrangements in the Gaza Strip.
- Arrangements concerning the “day after” in Gaza, to be proposed by each of the parties.
- A declaration of a permanent ceasefire.
- Presidential commitment: Trump is reportedly adamant that serious negotiations during the temporary ceasefire should result in a final agreement.
- Release of Palestinian prisoners: In return for the live hostages and the bodies, Israel will release an agreed number of Palestinian prisoners in parallel with the hostage releases, under a mutually approved mechanism and without public ceremonies.
- On day 10, Hamas will provide full information (proof of life or death and medical reports) on all remaining hostages. In return, Israel will provide full data on Gazan detainees held since Oct. 7, 2023, and on the number of Gazans who died in Israel. Hamas is obligated to ensure the health, welfare and safety of the hostages during the ceasefire.
- Final hostage release: The negotiations for a permanent ceasefire must be completed within 60 days. If agreed upon, all remaining hostages from the Israeli-submitted list of 58 will be released. If negotiations are incomplete, the temporary ceasefire may be extended under clause 11.
- Mediators (the U.S., Egypt and Qatar) will ensure the ceasefire continues for 60 days and that serious negotiations take place. They will also guarantee an extension if necessary.
- U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff will arrive in the region to finalize the agreement and lead negotiations.
- Trump will make a formal announcement of the ceasefire agreement. Both the U.S. and Trump are committed to ensuring good-faith negotiations continue until a final deal is reached.
Originally published by Israel Hayom.