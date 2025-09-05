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News   Israel News

Hamas terrorists abuse Gazans before cheering crowd

A video from the Khan Yunis area shows Hamas terrorists beating Palestinians, as a frenzied crowd looks on.

Sep. 5, 2025
Shachar Kleiman
Hamas terrorists abuse Gazans in Khan Yunis, September 2025. Screenshot: Arab networks.
Hamas terrorists abuse Gazans in Khan Yunis, September 2025. Screenshot: Arab networks.

An outlet affiliated with Hamas published disturbing footage on Thursday, showing masked men linked to Hamas violently abusing Gazan civilians.

Onlookers shouted “Allahu Akbar” as the men were struck and humiliated.

Hamas’s so-called policing units have previously carried out similar punishments during the war, including executing Gazans or shooting them in the legs.

The stated purpose is to intimidate the population while simultaneously presenting themselves as cracking down on “corruption” by targeting alleged “thieves” and “merchants raising prices.”

According to a statement attributed to the Hamas “police units” in Khan Yunis, the latest footage shows traders being punished. Hamas warned that anyone refusing to deal in physical cash “in all its forms” would be punished.

The Gaza Strip has been suffering a severe cash liquidity crisis for months. Many traders prefer to accept digital transfers rather than banknotes, while families receive aid from international organizations in the form of cash, which is then used for food and supplies.

On Sept. 1, Hamas in Khan Yunis issued a warning to all traders, stall owners and vendors that they must accept both old and new banknotes, unless they are counterfeit.

Hamas said that beginning on Monday, its patrol units would enforce compliance and threatened violators with “serious measures.”

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

Hamas Gaza Strip Defense and Security
Shachar Kleiman
Shachar Kleiman Shachar Kleiman
Shachar Kleiman is an Arab affairs correspondent for Israel Hayom.
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