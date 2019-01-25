More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

IDF braces for increased tension along Gaza border

The Israel Defense Forces’ Southern Command and its air force were on higher alert than normal, and a limited number of reservists were called up as reinforcements. And an Iron Dome missile-defense battery was positioned in central Israel.

Jan. 25, 2019
Palestinians take part in a “March of Return” demonstration near Al Bureij Refugee Camp on the Gaza-Israel border, in east of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, on Nov. 9, 2018. Photo by Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90.
Palestinians take part in a “March of Return” demonstration near Al Bureij Refugee Camp on the Gaza-Israel border, in east of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, on Nov. 9, 2018. Photo by Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90.

Amid Hamas’s refusal on Thursday to accept Qatari aid funds and concerns that Palestinian Islamic Jihad could attempt to fire rockets at Israel, the Israel Defense Forces and other security agencies were bracing for a violent day of Gaza border protests on Friday.

Defense officials said on Thursday that the Hamas-orchestrated “March of Return” border riots on Jan. 25 could be particularly challenging after Islamic Jihad opened fire twice this week at Israeli forces.

In one of the incidents, an IDF officer was shot in the head by a sniper from the terrorist group, but was only lightly wounded after the bullet ricocheted off his helmet.

The widespread belief in the defense establishment is that Iran is pulling the strings in Gaza in an effort to avenge the setbacks it has recently suffered in Syria and to show it is capable of opening a southern front against Israel as well.

Iran’s involvement in Syria has cost Tehran billions of dollars without much success thus far, and Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the commander of Iran’s Quds Force, is under immense pressure from home to “provide results.”

Iran, meanwhile, is straining under the weight of economic sanctions and its citizens are paying the price.

Although Islamic Jihad was behind the shooting this week, Israel put the blame on Hamas as the sovereign power in Gaza and blocked the transfer of $15 million from Qatar.

Israel also attacked Hamas military positions in response. Hamas was livid, and on Thursday, after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he had accepted the defense establishment’s recommendation to permit the Qatari aid, Hamas announced it didn’t want the money.

Amid this backdrop, as stated, security forces were bracing for an uptick in violence along the Gaza border. The IDF’s Southern Command and air force were on higher alert than normal, and a limited number of reservists were called up as reinforcements. Defense officials warned that Palestinian protesters would not be allowed to approach the perimeter fence, but reiterated that war was not imminent.

However, in recent days an Iron Dome missile-defense battery was positioned in central Israel.

Beyond the increasing tensions in the south, the measure could also be viewed within the prism of veiled threats earlier this week by the Syrian ambassador to the United Nations, who intimated that his country could target Ben-Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv in response to Israeli airstrikes on the international airport in Damascus.

Hamas IDF Gaza Strip Defense and Security
EXPLORE JNS
Wall Street, New York City
U.S. News
Moody’s downgrade of NYC ‘just a warning’ city comptroller says
A small business owner in the Big Apple told JNS that she is being hurt by tariffs more than by the credit rating.
Mar. 20, 2026
Debra Nussbaum Cohen
School Classroom
U.S. News
Grad student unions give ‘lopsided critical attention to Israel’ over Iran, Russia
Jay Greene, author of a new report on the subject, told JNS that the unions communicate in an “overwrought and extreme” way about Israel.
Mar. 20, 2026
Aaron Bandler
United Nations Headquarters Building
World News
UN uses ‘every excuse in the book’ to obstruct probes, inspector general overseeing foreign assistance says
“Why are we to trust the U.N.’s own vetting procedures?” Adam Kaplan, of USAID, asked a congressional committee.
Mar. 20, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Ballot Box
U.S. News
AIPAC a wedge issue facing Democrats in midterm races
The pro-Israel group “has become increasingly problematic for many American Jews and for many candidates running for office,” Lauren Strauss, of American University, told JNS.
Mar. 20, 2026
Debra Nussbaum Cohen
Prague Haggadah
Features
Prague Haggadah, which turns 500 this year, ‘created mold from which Haggadot would be illustrated for years to come’
Sharon Liberman Mintz, of Jewish Theological Seminary, told JNS that the 1526 Haggadah “is one of the most exciting books that I have ever had the pleasure to turn the pages of.”
Mar. 20, 2026
Menachem Wecker
A mural in Tehran's Palestine Square warns the U.S. and Israel to watch out for their soldiers by depicting coffins laid out on the ground draped in U.S. and Israeli flags, with an Islamic Republic of Iran flag before them, on Feb. 1, 2026. Photo by Majid Saeedi/Getty Images.
Analysis
This is Iran’s propaganda machine
Tehran combines a narrative of victory with one of victimhood to shape public opinion. Israel is trying to catch up in the battle for public perception.
Mar. 20, 2026
Lidor Sultan
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Mitchell Bard
Column
The moment Trump should have confronted antisemitism
Mitchell Bard
Martin Sherman
Column
An ominous cloud of un-American invective
Martin Sherman