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News   Israel News

IDF destroys major Hamas assets, as rocket barrage challenges air defenses

The Israeli Air Force struck 160 Hamas assets and Islamic Jihad targets, ‎including “four unique strategic ‎assets,” says IDF • Hamas TV station, intelligence and internal security headquarters leveled • IDF: Air defenses cannot offer hermetic protection.

Nov. 14, 2018
Kibbutz Nir Oz
Israeli soldiers rest close to Kibbutz Nir Oz in southern Israel, near the border with Gaza. An Israeli army officer and seven Palestinians, including a local Hamas commander, were killed following an incursion by Israeli special forces into the Gaza Strip. Nov. 12, 2018. Photo by Hadas Parush/Flash90.

The IDF released data on Tuesday on the scope ‎of its strikes on the Gaza Strip over the previous two ‎days, as a fragile truce brokered between Israel and ‎Hamas came into force. ‎

In the worst flare-up in the area since ‎‎2014, Gaza terrorists fired hundreds of rockets and mortar ‎shells on Israeli communities near the border ‎over Monday night and Tuesday morning, killing one person and wounding ‎‎55.

The IDF said more than 450 projectiles were ‎fired from ‎Gaza in under 36 hours, 100 of which were ‎‎intercepted by the Iron Dome missile-defense system, while more than ‎‎200 landed in open areas, ‎‎30 hit urban areas in ‎southern Israel, and the rest hit on the ‎Gazan side of ‎the border. ‎

The Israeli Air Force struck 160 Hamas assets and ‎more than a dozen Islamic Jihad targets ‎in Gaza, ‎including what it called “four unique strategic ‎assets.” ‎

One of the targets destroyed was Hamas’s ‎Al-Aqsa TV headquarters in Gaza City. Other high-‎value targets included Hamas’s intelligence ‎headquarters, its internal ‎security building, a research and development ‎center and several weapon arsenals.‎

The IDF stressed that to limit casualties in ‎non-military sites, Israel employed a ‎practice often referred to as a “knock on the roof,” ‎in which small projectiles are dropped on rooftops to inform ‎occupants that an airstrike is imminent and give ‎them a chance to evacuate.‎

A defense official said the targets “have ‎great importance for Hamas, both practically and ‎psychologically.”

‎“We are planning our next steps, with the ‎understanding that the situation can calm down or ‎flare up rapidly,” the official said. ‎

‎“The IAF is prepared to act according to the orders ‎we receive. These are surgical and aggressive ‎strikes. When you look at the result, the price ‎exacted [from Hamas] is very high.”

IDF Spokesman Brig. Gen. Ronen Manelis ‎admitted Tuesday that the massive rocket ‎barrage had posed a challenge to the Iron Dome missile-defense ‎system.‎

Stressing that air defenses cannot provide “hermetic ‎defense,” said Manelis. “The way rockets are fired at ‎certain cities creates a challenge for our air ‎defenses. … The homefront’s defense concept is ‎based not only on Iron Dome, but also on the Homefront Command’s guidelines for civilians.” ‎

He said Iron Dome’s interception rate ‎is nearly 90 percent, and the system is programmed to ‎counter only projectiles likely to hit ‎populated areas.‎

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said Tuesday that the ‎Israeli Navy had destroyed several Hamas vessels “used ‎to carry out maritime terrorist attacks against ‎Israeli forces and civilians.” ‎

Also on Tuesday, the Islamic Jihad revealed on its ‎website the mid-range missile it said it used ‎to hit a house in Ashkelon.‎

The terrorist group claimed that this was the first ‎time it had used this missile, but offered no other details.

IDF Defense and Security
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