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News   Israel News

IDF dismantles Hezbollah tunnel in Southern Lebanon

The Israeli military said that the operation was carried out to ensure the terror group can’t reuse the route.

Dec. 8, 2025
JNS Staff

IDF dismantles Hezbollah tunnel in Southern Lebanon

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Israel Defense Forces soldiers in Southern Lebanon, Jan. 22, 2024. Credit: IDF.
Israel Defense Forces soldiers in Southern Lebanon, Jan. 22, 2024. Credit: IDF.

Israeli forces recently carried out an operation to dismantle a tunnel previously used by the Hezbollah terrorist group in the Houla area of Southern Lebanon, the military said Sunday.

Israel Defense Forces troops had located and neutralized the tunnel earlier in the war, and the dismantling was carried out to prevent any future exploitation.

“The underground tunnel route and weapons compound that were dismantled were previously part of Hezbollah’s entrenched infrastructure in Southern Lebanon,” the IDF said. “During the war, IDF troops found inside the tunnel route several weapons, including mortar rounds intended for firing toward Israel.”

In addition, IDF soldiers recently dismantled a Hezbollah weapons storage facility in Ayta ash-Shab.

“The IDF will continue to operate to remove any threat to the State of Israel, to thwart Hezbollah’s attempts to strengthen and reconstruct its capabilities, and remains committed to the understandings reached between Israel and Lebanon,” the statement said.

JNS Staff
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