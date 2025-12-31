IDF intercepts drone from Egypt carrying 20 M16 rifles

Israeli forces overnight Tuesday intercepted a drone carrying 20 M-16 rifles from Egypt into Israel, according to the Israel Defense Forces.

The Air Control Unit detected the aircraft and troops from the Paran Brigade shot it down, the Israel Defense Forces said. The drone was also carrying additional gun barrels and stocks.

כוחות צה״ל סיכלו ניסיון הברחה של 20 כלי נשק מסוג M-16 בגבול המערבי



מערך הבקרה האווירי זיהה במהלך הלילה, רחפן שחצה ממערב לשטח מדינת ישראל בניסיון להבריח אמצעי לחימה.



לאחר הזיהוי, כוחות צה"ל מחטיבת פארן יירטו את הרחפן שנשא 20 כלי נשק מסוג M-16, קנה וקת של נשקים נוספים.



אמצעי… pic.twitter.com/LS10f0NrY7 — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) December 30, 2025

The seized weapons were turned over to security authorities for further investigation, the army said.

IDF observers on Dec. 23 intercepted a drone that crossed into Israeli airspace from Jordan in a weapons-smuggling attempt.

Troops recovered 40 firearms, which were transferred to security forces for further processing.

Meanwhile, Israeli soldiers of the 80th Division recently thwarted 130 drone-assisted smuggling attempts along the border with Egypt.

“Attempts to smuggle weapons, drugs, and various criminal items into Israeli territory have increased significantly in recent months,” said the IDF.