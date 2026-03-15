More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

IDF: Iran op planned to continue for another three weeks at least

The Israeli army’s top spokesperson confirmed the timetable as the U.S. energy secretary mentioned “several weeks.”

Mar. 15, 2026
JNS Staff

IDF: Iran op planned to continue for another three weeks at least

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
Israel Defense Forces Spokesperson Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin during a change of command ceremony in Tel Aviv, March 27, 2025. Credit: IDF.
Israel Defense Forces Spokesperson Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin during a change of command ceremony in Tel Aviv, March 27, 2025. Credit: IDF.

The Israel Defense Forces’ top spokesperson confirmed to CNN on Sunday that “Operation Roaring Lion” is currently planned to continue until April 5.

The reported confirmation by IDF Spokesperson Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin followed several indications in recent days that Israel and the U.S. are preparing for another three weeks at least of military conflict with Iran.

“We have thousands of targets ahead,” CNN quoted Defrin as saying. “We are ready, in coordination with our U.S. allies, with plans through at least the Jewish holiday of Passover, about three weeks from now. And we have deeper plans for even three weeks beyond that.”

Passover this year begins on the evening of April 1 and ends (in Israel) on April 8.

U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright told ABC on Sunday that he expected the war with Iran to end within “the next few weeks,” followed by a decrease in oil prices.

“I think that this conflict will certainly come to the end in the next few weeks—could be sooner than that. But the conflict will come to the end in the next few weeks, and we’ll see a rebound in supplies and a pushing down in prices after that,” Wright told ABC‘s “This Week.”

Last week, Israeli Education Minister Yoav Kisch said remote learning would likely continue until the Passover school vacation, which is scheduled to begin on March 24. Schools switched to remote learning on March 1, following the launch the previous day of the operation in Iran. The switch was due to emergency regulations limiting gatherings to prevent casualties from missiles fired by Iran and its proxies.

On Friday, i24 News reported that IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir had told his top officers to prepare for fighting “that would continue at least until the holidays of Nisan,” the Hebrew month when Passover is celebrated. The last religious holiday of Nisan, Shevi’i shel Pesach, the seventh and last day of the Passover holiday, falls this year on April 8.

Iran IDF Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
Jewish News Syndicate (JNS) is the fastest-growing news agency covering Israel and the Jewish world. We provide news briefs features opinions and analysis to 100 print newspapers and digital publications on a daily basis.
EXPLORE JNS
The Arab Israeli city of Umm al-Fahm. Source: Wikimedia Commons.
Israel News
Israeli forces thwart terrorist cell in Umm al-Fahm, arrest four
Police say the cell conducted live-fire exercises as part of training for attacks.
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
Netanyahu, Mladenov
Israel News
Gaza high rep says mediators agreed to ‘framework’ for rebuilding Gaza
“It requires one clear choice: full decommissioning by Hamas and every armed group, with no exceptions and no carve-outs,” said Nickolay Mladenov stated.
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits the site of an Iranian missile strike in Arad on March 22, 2026. Photo by Avi Ohayon/GPO.
Israel News
Netanyahu: Iran a threat to entire world
At the site of a missile impact in southern Israel, the premier accused Tehran of targeting civilians and holy sites, and urged global action to stop Iranian aggression.
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
https://newsmedia.tasnimnews.ir/Tasnim/Uploaded/Image/1402/02/26/1402022609510427827584284.jpg
World News
Iran strikes near Baghdad, threatens escalation
Regime media reports drone attack near airport as Tehran hints at widening campaign across Gulf.
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
Two F/A-18 Super Hornets launch from the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln in the Mediterranean Sea, in support of "Operation Epic Fury" on March 3, 2026. Photo by U.S. Navy via Getty Images.
U.S. News
Adm. Brad Cooper: ‘Iran’s combat capability is in steady decline’
With air supremacy and the use of bunker-busting bombs on underground facilities in the Strait of Hormuz, the CENTCOM chief laid out the scale of the battering inflicted on the Islamic Republic.
Mar. 22, 2026
Dudi Kogan
Flag of the Republic of Turkey. Credit: Zeynel Cebeci via Wikimedia Commons.
Analysis
Iran war undermines Turkey’s regional ambitions
Ankara’s balancing act grows more difficult as economic pressure, border instability and strategic tensions reshape its position in the Middle East.
Mar. 22, 2026
Shimon Sherman
JNS TV / Israel Undiplomatic
Israel’s new preemptive strategy against Iran and Hezbollah
Mar. 22, 2026
Ruthie Blum
THE COLUMN
Ben Cohen
Column
Death of a Holocaust denier
Ben Cohen
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips