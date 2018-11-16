More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

IDF officer who died in Gaza may receive army’s top medal

Lt. Col. M., whose identity has been censored, was killed while drawing fire away from comrades.

Nov. 16, 2018
Israeli President Reuven Rivlin hugging the children of Lt. Col. M. at their father's funeral, telling the children “your dad was a hero, the greatest hero.” Credit: Kobi Gideon/GPO.
Israeli President Reuven Rivlin hugging the children of Lt. Col. M. at their father’s funeral, telling the children “your dad was a hero, the greatest hero.” Credit: Kobi Gideon/GPO.

Days after a covert Israel Defense Forces’ operation inside Gaza went awry, and Lt. Col. M. was killed under heroic circumstances, officials say there are grounds to grant him and another officer the military’s highest honor, the Medal of Valor, for their actions in battle.

Due to the sensitive nature of their work in the military, the names of the two officers have not been released for publication.

According to information approved by the military censor, the covert squad entered Gaza in disguise on an intelligence-gathering mission and was discovered at a checkpoint near Khan Yunis, in southern Gaza, where the soldiers engaged in a firefight with Hamas operatives.

Lt. Col. M., a Druze officer, was reportedly killed while drawing fire away from his comrades and allowing them to escape.

The other officer made a charge towards M.’s position to try to save him, and after managing to kill three terrorists, reached M.’s vehicle but was badly wounded in the process.

According to various reports and statements from senior officials, Lt. Col. M. sacrificed his life to save his comrades.

The Medal of Valor–Israel’s highest decoration—was last given 43 years ago. Only 40 soldiers have received the honor for “performing a supreme act of valor while facing the enemy and risking their life.”

The Medal of Courage, the country’s second-highest decoration, was last given to Lt. (res.) Eitan Fund for his actions during “Operation Protective Edge” in Gaza in 2014. Fund ran into an underground tunnel on his own, armed only with a pistol, in an attempt to save a comrade, Lt. Hadar Goldin. Fund was considered for the Medal of Valor for that act.

Although it is still too early to say with certainty that Lt. Col. M. and his fellow officer receive a medal, similar acts of heroism from past battles have resulted in the highest medals.

Brig. Gen. (res.) Avigdor Kahalani, who received the Medal of Valor and the Medal of Distinguished Service for his actions on the Golan Heights during the 1973 Yom Kippur War, said “it seems from a gut feeling and from past events that these acts demand citations.”

IDF
EXPLORE JNS
Torahs of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich. Credit: Courtesy.
‘Moving forward and celebrating’ in Michigan, as second set of post-attack simchas approach
There was never a question whether bar and bat mitzvahs were going to continue, says Rabbi Marla Hornsten at Temple Israel, despite the havoc that had teachers and children evacuate the building.
Mar. 20, 2026
Karen Schwartz
Blurred background of a house behind grass. Credit: jplenio/Pixabay.
U.S. News
Texas judge blocks ‘Muslim-only’ residential project over utility board violations
“We will not rest in the mission to stop the spread of radical Islam,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated.
Mar. 20, 2026
U.S. and Texas state flags flying on the dome of the Texas State Capitol building in Austin. Credit: CrackerClips Stock Media/Shutterstock.
U.S. News
Texas governor appoints new members to antisemitism advisory committee
The panel conducts research on antisemitic activity and works with public and private entities on statewide initiatives on Holocaust and genocide education.
Mar. 20, 2026
Shmurah Matzah, Passover
Features
At some Orthodox Passover seders, places are set for ‘Star Wars,’ Taylor Swift
“If it’s something that families are attuned to, then I think it may be a good way to engage the kids on that level,” Rabbi Steven Burg, of Aish, told JNS.
Mar. 20, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
U.S. News
United Kingdom agrees to let US use bases for Hormuz operations
“I was a little surprised at the U.K. to be honest with you,” U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House. “They should have acted a lot faster.”
Mar. 20, 2026
Boyce Gate at San José State University in San Jose, California. Credit: Tzuhsun Hsu via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Senate ed panel chair seeks answers from San José State over antisemitic graffiti, student safety concerns
“It is imperative that university administrators rise to the occasion to take a firm stand against antisemitism and racial violence,” Sen. Bill Cassidy wrote.
Mar. 20, 2026
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin