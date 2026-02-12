IDF seizes terrorists, weapons in Samaria raids

Soldiers of the Israel Defense Forces’ Menashe Territorial Brigade completed a counter-terrorism operation in northern Samaria to apprehend terrorists on Wednesday. Over the past day, the soldiers operated in 12 different areas.

The operation, guided by Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) intelligence, led to the arrest of several terrorists affiliated with Hamas and Islamic Jihad, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said.

The security forces confiscated thousands of shekels in terror funds, and questioned dozens of individuals suspected of terrorist activity, including those suspected of smuggling Palestinians into Green Line Israel.

Weapons confiscated by Menashe Territorial Brigade in Samaria, Feb. 11, 2026. Credit: IDF.

Overnight, the soldiers also apprehended 23 suspects, confiscated an AK-47 weapon, two guns, ammunition magazines, munitions, an M4 automatic rifle, weapon parts and thousands of shekels worth of terror funds.

Earlier on Sunday, the IDF and the Shin Bet apprehended more than 20 Palestinian terrorists and wanted individuals in operations across Judea and Samaria.

The IDF Samaria Brigade arrested a terrorist involved in the purchase and possession of weapons, as well as in planning to harm Israeli soldiers and civilians.

Four more suspects were detained during the operation in the area.

Israel’s counter-terror operations in Judea and Samaria are part of an ongoing effort to prevent an escalation of terrorist activity in the region.

According to a November 2025, assessment by the Meir Amit Intelligence and Terrorism Information Center (ITIC), after the Oct. 10, 2025, U.S.-brokered ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, the Gaza-based terrorist group, along with Palestinian Islamic Jihad, began “to shift the center of the ‘resistance’ to Judea and Samaria.”