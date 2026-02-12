More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

IDF seizes terrorists, weapons in Samaria raids

The operation, guided by the Shin Bet, led to the arrest of several terrorists affiliated with Hamas and Islamic Jihad.

JNS Staff
An IDF soldier in Judea and Samaria, Aug. 24, 2022. Courtesy: Israel Defense Forces.
An IDF soldier in Judea and Samaria, Aug. 24, 2022. Courtesy: Israel Defense Forces.
(Feb. 12, 2026 / JNS)

Soldiers of the Israel Defense Forces’ Menashe Territorial Brigade completed a counter-terrorism operation in northern Samaria to apprehend terrorists on Wednesday. Over the past day, the soldiers operated in 12 different areas.

The operation, guided by Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) intelligence, led to the arrest of several terrorists affiliated with Hamas and Islamic Jihad, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said.

The security forces confiscated thousands of shekels in terror funds, and questioned dozens of individuals suspected of terrorist activity, including those suspected of smuggling Palestinians into Green Line Israel.

Weapons confiscated by Menashe Territorial Brigade in Samaria, Feb. 11, 2026. Credit: IDF.
Weapons confiscated by Menashe Territorial Brigade in Samaria, Feb. 11, 2026. Credit: IDF.

Overnight, the soldiers also apprehended 23 suspects, confiscated an AK-47 weapon, two guns, ammunition magazines, munitions, an M4 automatic rifle, weapon parts and thousands of shekels worth of terror funds.

Earlier on Sunday, the IDF and the Shin Bet apprehended more than 20 Palestinian terrorists and wanted individuals in operations across Judea and Samaria.

The IDF Samaria Brigade arrested a terrorist involved in the purchase and possession of weapons, as well as in planning to harm Israeli soldiers and civilians.

Four more suspects were detained during the operation in the area.

Israel’s counter-terror operations in Judea and Samaria are part of an ongoing effort to prevent an escalation of terrorist activity in the region.

According to a November 2025, assessment by the Meir Amit Intelligence and Terrorism Information Center (ITIC), after the Oct. 10, 2025, U.S.-brokered ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, the Gaza-based terrorist group, along with Palestinian Islamic Jihad, began “to shift the center of the ‘resistance’ to Judea and Samaria.”

IDF Judea and Samaria Terrorism
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
US Treasury Department
U.S. News
US sanctions Iran oil-shipping network
The United States is “shutting down the financial infrastructure that allows the regime to continue its threats to U.S. national security and global shipping,” the U.S. treasury secretary said.
July 14, 2026
Greg Casar Getty
U.S. News
Democrats split ahead of vote whether to cut $3.3 billion in U.S. aid to Israel
“The American people are crying out for an end to U.S. tax dollars subsidizing Israel’s military,” Rep. Greg Casar, chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, told colleagues.
July 14, 2026
Andrew Bernard
Mahmoud Khalil
U.S. News
Mahmoud Khalil files suit alleging Trump admin, advocacy groups conspired to deport anti-Israel activists
A U.S. Department of Homeland Security spokesman told JNS that the administration “acted well within its statutory and constitutional authority” in Khalil’s case, “as it does with any alien who advocates for violence, glorifies and supports terrorists, harasses Jews and damages property.”
July 14, 2026
Aaron Bandler
US Navy Iran blockade Hormuz
U.S. News
Trump announces ‘full blockade’ on Iranian shipping, drops Hormuz transit fee
“The Strait of Hormuz is open to all ship traffic except for Iran,” the U.S. president wrote.
July 14, 2026
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries
U.S. News
Jeffries opposes Massie bid to eliminate US aid to Israel
The amendment “would restrict our country’s ability to confront Hamas, Hezbollah and other terrorist organizations in the region who are sworn enemies of both the United States and Israel,” the House minority leader said.
July 14, 2026
Jonathan D. Salant
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses IDF officers at a graduation ceremony for the Combat Officers’ Course at the Bahad 1 military academy in Mitzpe Ramon on June 25, 2026. Credit: GPO.
Israel News
Netanyahu warns Iran: ‘Attack us, and we will hit you harder than last time’
“We are prepared for any scenario,” the prime minister assured.
July 14, 2026
David Isaac
Trump
JNS TV / Israel Undiplomatic
Trump reimposes Iran blockade after Tehran reignites war
July 14, 2026 05:32 AM
Ruthie Blum, Mark Regev
THE COLUMN
Rabbi Yossy Goldman. Credit: Ricci Goldstein Photography.
Column
If I forget thee, O’ Jerusalem …
Rabbi Yossy Goldman
Benjamin Kerstein. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
The American Jewish disillusionment
Benjamin Kerstein