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News   Israel News

In first, female officer to head Israeli intelligence efforts against Iran

Lt. Col. R., 37, who started her military service decrypting aerial images, says she’s “excited and proud” to be the first women in a job so important to Israel’s security.

Jan. 3, 2021
Lt. Col. R., recently appointed to head IDF Unit 9900's Military Intelligence unit monitoring Iran. Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit.
Lt. Col. R., recently appointed to head IDF Unit 9900’s Military Intelligence unit monitoring Iran. Photo: IDF Spokesperson’s Unit.

In another first for women’s military service in Israel, deputy commander of the Israel Defense Force’s Unit 9900, Lt. Col. R. has been appointed head of the Military Intelligence unit monitoring Iran.

She will be the first woman to hold the position.

In her new role, R. will oversee the intelligence-gathering aspect of operations against what the IDF defines as third-circle enemy states, including Iran.

R., 37, a married mother of two, came up through the ranks of Military Intelligence. She started her service in 2002, decrypting aerial images, then completed officers’ training and served in a number of roles in Unit 9900, which is responsible for image analysis and creating maps from encrypted images.

“I’m excited and proud to be the first woman to serve in a job so important to the security of Israel, a role that requires responsibility, the ability to cooperate and make the proper operational decisions in such a complicated arena,” R. said, after her appointment was announced.

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.

Iran IDF Defense and Security
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