Iranian missile attack causes minor damage to US embassy office in Tel Aviv

The U.S. Embassy branch in Tel Aviv suffered minor damage from an Iranian ballistic missile overnight Sunday, according to U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee.

“Some minor damage from shock waves of Iranian missile hits near Embassy Branch in @TelAviv but no injuries to US personnel,” he wrote on X.

He noted American embassies and consulates in the country remain closed, with a shelter-in-place order still in effect.

The United States moved its embassy to Jerusalem under the first Trump administration in 2018, but still maintains a branch office in central Tel Aviv.

Huckabee said on Saturday that Iran was not only targeting Israelis with indiscriminate rocket fire, but also threatening the lives of hundreds of thousands of American citizens living in the Jewish state.

“If you hear ‘Israel is no concern to USA’ remember 700,000 AMERICANS live in Israel. That is equivalent to a full House District,” Huckabee tweeted over the weekend.

He noted that more Americans live in Israel than in any other country outside the United States except Mexico.