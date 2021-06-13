More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Israel becomes first country to ban fur sales for fashion

“Using the skin and fur of animals for the fashion industry is immoral and is certainly unnecessary,” says Israeli Environmental Protection Minister.

Jun. 13, 2021
Israeli anti-fur activists protest against the use of fur in the fashion industry in Tel Aviv, Israel, Nov. 24, 2020. Photo by Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90.
Israeli anti-fur activists protest against the use of fur in the fashion industry in Tel Aviv, Israel, Nov. 24, 2020. Photo by Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90.

Israel has become the first country in the world to ban the sale of fur for fashion (with a few exceptions), effective six months from now.

In a move hailed as historic by international animal welfare advocacy organizations, Israeli Environmental Protection Minister Gila Gamliel signed the amendment into law on June 9.

“The fur industry causes the deaths of hundreds of millions of animals worldwide, and inflicts indescribable cruelty and suffering. Using the skin and fur of wildlife for the fashion industry is immoral and is certainly unnecessary. Animal fur coats cannot cover up the brutal killing industry that makes them,” said Gamliel.

The new regulations “will make the Israeli fashion market more environmentally friendly and far kinder to animals,” she added.

Israel’s ban allows exemptions for the use of fur in “scientific research, education or instruction, and for religious purposes or tradition.”

The latter exemption will allow continued sales of the fur hats that many ultra-Orthodox men wear on Shabbat and holidays, just like in California, where fur sales were banned in 2019.

Jane Halevy, the founder of the International Anti-Fur Coalition (IAFC), said her organization has been working towards the ban for more than a decade in partnership with the Israeli organization Animals Now and Let the Animals Live.

“The IAFC has promoted a bill to ban the sale of fur in Israel since 2009, and we applaud the Israeli government for finally taking this historic leap. All animals suffer horrifically at the hands of this cruel and backwards industry. Killing animals for fur should become illegal everywhere,” said Halevy.

The United Kingdom was the first country in the world to ban fur farming, in 2003 and has since been followed by numerous European nations, but the import and sale of fur is still allowed there.

This article was first published by Israel21c.

Arts and Entertainment Politics and Knesset
EXPLORE JNS
US Treasury Department
U.S. News
US sanctions Iran-backed Hezbollah funding streams
“Iran is the head of the snake when it comes to global terrorism,” stated Scott Bessent, the U.S. treasury secretary.
Mar. 20, 2026
Harvard
U.S. News
Federal suit alleges Harvard turned ‘blind eye,’ violated civil rights of Jews, Israelis
“Harvard’s efforts demonstrate the very opposite of deliberate indifference,” the university said, in response to the U.S. Justice Department lawsuit.
Mar. 20, 2026
Aaron Bandler
Wall Street, New York City
U.S. News
Moody’s downgrade of NYC ‘just a warning’ city comptroller says
A small business owner in the Big Apple told JNS that she is being hurt by tariffs more than by the credit rating.
Mar. 20, 2026
Debra Nussbaum Cohen
School Classroom
U.S. News
Grad student unions give ‘lopsided critical attention to Israel’ over Iran, Russia
Jay Greene, author of a new report on the subject, told JNS that the unions communicate in an “overwrought and extreme” way about Israel.
Mar. 20, 2026
Aaron Bandler
United Nations Headquarters Building
World News
UN uses ‘every excuse in the book’ to obstruct probes, inspector general overseeing foreign assistance says
“Why are we to trust the U.N.’s own vetting procedures?” Adam Kaplan, of USAID, asked a congressional committee.
Mar. 20, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Ballot Box
U.S. News
AIPAC a wedge issue facing Democrats in midterm races
The pro-Israel group “has become increasingly problematic for many American Jews and for many candidates running for office,” Lauren Strauss, of American University, told JNS.
Mar. 20, 2026
Debra Nussbaum Cohen
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Mitchell Bard
Column
The moment Trump should have confronted antisemitism
Mitchell Bard