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Israel identifies remains of Israeli-American Itay Chen

“The Chen family will finally have closure after enduring pain and heartache for over two years,” wrote Rep. Mike Lawler of New York.

Nov. 4, 2025
JNS Staff
Itay Chen
Israeli soldiers carry the remains of Israeli-American Itay Chen, whose body Israel identified on Nov. 4, 2025. Credit: IDF.
( Nov. 4, 2025 / JNS )

Israel identified the remains of Israeli-American Itay Chen, a staff sergeant in the Israel Defense Forces, whom Hamas terrorists killed in battle at Kibbutz Nir Oz on Oct. 7 and whose body the Jewish state recovered from Hamas on Tuesday.

The terror organization held Chen’s body in Gaza for more than two years.

“Finally, Itay’s body can be laid to rest and his family can have a sliver of peace after this nightmare,” stated Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa). The senator thanked U.S. President Donald Trump for securing the release of all the American hostages.

Hamas continues to hold the bodies of Israelis it killed in violation of an agreement brokered by Washington.

Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.) stated that she is “relieved to hear that Israeli-American Itay Chen’s remains have been returned to Israel more than two years after he was murdered by Hamas terrorists on Oct. 7.”

“I met many times with Itay’s family, who tirelessly advocated for his return, and the return of all hostages still in Gaza,” wrote Rosen, who is Jewish. “This family has endured profound grief over the past two years, and my thoughts are with them as their son finally comes home for a proper burial.”

Rep. Mike Lawler (R-N.Y.) wrote that he is “grateful that the Chen family will finally have closure after enduring pain and heartache for over two years.”

“Now the American people can begin to properly mourn their friends, family and neighbors murdered by Hamas,” stated Rep. Brad Schneider (D-Ill.).

Brett McGurk, who served as deputy assistant to the president and White House coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa under the Biden administration, wrote that he’s “thinking tonight of Ruby and Hagit Chen,” as well as “Ronen and Orna Neutra, incredible parents to Itay Chen and Omer Neutra.”

An Israeli-American, Neutra served in the Israeli military. Hamas killed him on Oct. 7. His remains, and those of Asaf Hamami and Oz Daniel, were returned on Sunday.

“Hamas clearly knew the location of Itay and Omer, while always denying it,” McGurk stated. “Tribute to all who worked to bring them home.”

AIPAC stated that Chen’s “body is finally back in Israel.”

“Our hearts are with Itay’s family, including Ruby and Hagit Chen, who have fought tirelessly for their son and all the hostages,” it said.

The American Jewish Committee stated that Chen “was the last deceased American held by Hamas.”

“We hope his return brings some measure of closure to his family,” the AJC wrote. “May his memory be a blessing.”

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