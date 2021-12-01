Israeli Border Police thwart stabbing attack near Givat Ze’ev
The perpetrator, a 43-year-old Palestinian, threw down his knife when troops aimed their weapons at him, police said.
Israeli Border Police thwarted a stabbing on Wednesday morning at the Al-Jib crossing outside of Givat Ze’ev, northwest of Jerusalem, a statement by a spokesman for the unit revealed.
According to the statement, a 43-year-old Palestinian drove up to the checkpoint, and was spotted by troops on duty to be holding a knife.
When they aimed their weapons at the would-be assailant, he threw down the knife, police said.
He was then arrested and taken in for questioning by security officials.
This report first appeared in Israel Hayom.