More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

Jewish former longtime MA congressman Barney Frank, ‘deeply grounded in Jewish values and traditions,’ dies at 86

The late Jewish congressman “approached Israel as a liberal Zionist: engaged, critical and deeply committed,” William Daroff, CEO of the Conference of Presidents, told JNS.

May 20, 2026
JNS Staff
Barney Frank
Former congressman Barney Frank, of Massachusetts, talks about the future of the Federal Reserve at a Brookings event on March 2, 2015. Credit: Paul Morigi Photography/Brookings via Creative Commons.
( May 20, 2026 / JNS )

Barney Frank, a former House Financial Services Committee chair and Democrat who represented Massachusetts’s 4th Congressional District from 1981 to 2013, died on Tuesday night. He was 86.

The late Jewish congressman had been in hospice in recent months at home in Ogunquit, Maine, and was treated for congestive heart failure, NBC reported, citing Frank’s sister and a close friend.

Frank is known for co-authoring the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act with then senator Chris Dodd in 2009 to reform the financial services industry.

The Obama administration said at the time that the act, which then President Barack Obama signed into law in 2010, was the “most far reaching Wall Street reform in history,” that would “prevent the excessive risk-taking that led to the financial crisis.”

“The law also provides common-sense protections for American families, creating new consumer watchdog to prevent mortgage companies and pay-day lenders from exploiting consumers,” it said. “These new rules will build a safer, more stable financial system—one that provides a robust foundation for lasting economic growth and job creation.”

William Daroff, CEO of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, told JNS that “over the years, in many conversations and settings, Congressman Frank brought the same clarity to Israel that he brought to everything else.”

“He never masked his disagreements with particular policies, and he did not temper his criticism to make anyone comfortable,” Daroff said. “But he also never allowed those disagreements to obscure the fundamentals.”

Daroff Barney Frank
William Daroff (left), CEO of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, with former Massachusetts congressman Barney Frank. Credit: Courtesy.

The former congressman “approached Israel as a liberal Zionist: engaged, critical and deeply committed,” Daroff told JNS.

“He spoke with real pride about Israel’s leadership on LGBTQ rights, often pointing to it as a reflection of the country’s democratic character in a difficult region,” he said. “His support for Israel’s security, and for a strong U.S.-Israel relationship, remained constant. He believed that one could argue vigorously about policy while standing firmly on principle, and he lived that balance with consistency and integrity.”

The Jewish Federations of North America told JNS that Frank was a “trailblazing public servant, whose decades of leadership helped shape a more just, inclusive and equitable America.”

“Deeply grounded in Jewish values and traditions, Congressman Frank brought a profound sense of moral responsibility to public life, guided by the belief that government has an obligation to protect the vulnerable and strengthen the fabric of society,” the Federation told JNS. “His legacy of leadership, sharp wit and unwavering commitment to justice will endure far beyond his years in office.”

“We extend our deepest condolences to his husband, family, friends, former colleagues and all who were touched by his extraordinary life and career,” it added.

On social media, Daroff stated that Frank “represented a generation of public servants who combined sharp intellect, moral conviction and an unmistakable voice.”

“He broke barriers as one of the first openly gay members of Congress, shaped financial policy for decades and remained proudly and unapologetically Jewish throughout his public life,” Daroff stated. “I appreciated the opportunity to spend time with him over the years. May his memory be for a blessing.”

Frank was born Barnett Frank to a working-class Jewish family in New Jersey. He changed his name legally to Barney in the 1960s.

He began but didn’t finish a doctorate at Harvard University, where he taught courses on government. He later earned a J.D. from the university.

The congressman had a longstanding friendship with the late Grand Rabbi Levi Horowitz, the Bostoner Rebbe, who died in 2009.

Braney Frank
Rep. Barney Frank (D-Mass.) and others speak with President Barack Obama at the signing of the Federal Benefits & Non-Discrimination memorandum, June 17, 2009. Credit: Pete Souza/White House.

On Sept. 24, 2001, Frank spoke on the House floor about the Bostoner Rebbe’s synagogue, New England Chassidic Center, and his nonprofit Rofeh International, which “has pioneered in efforts to make it possible for people all over the world to derive the great benefits of the first rate medical care that is available in Boston,” he said.

“Rabbi Horowitz, in addition to his religious role, is a leading scholar in the field of medical ethics—indeed, I have myself benefited from his advice in dealing with some of the important research issues which are now before us—and it is thus not surprising that he has played this leadership role in an organization which make it possible for people to receive vital medical treatment, which would otherwise not be available to them,” Frank said at the time.

JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
Hotels along Ocean Drive, across from Lummus Park, in Miami Beach, Fla. Credit: P. Hughes via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
German nationals face potential felony hate-crime charges in Miami Beach over antisemitic graffiti
The two men were arrested on Monday after defacing a public park bench with a swastika and the words “Adolf was here.”
May 20, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
U.S. Department of Justice
U.S. News
Justice Dept to form advisory committee to combat ‘rising tide’ of Jew-hatred
“Protecting civil rights of every American remains a core responsibility of the Department of Justice,” Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche stated.
May 20, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Israeli soldiers guard a bus stop on Route 60 near the entrance to the Israeli community of Ofra in Samaria, Dec. 16, 2018. Photo by Hadas Parush/Flash90.
Israel News
IDF responds to suspected terrorist attack in Samaria
One person reportedly sustained light injuries in the vehicular assault.
May 20, 2026
JNS Staff
A Gaza-bound vessel intercepted by the Israeli Navy in international waters is escorted toward the port of Ashdod, May 19, 2026. Photo by Jamal Awad/Flash90.
Israel News
WATCH: Ben-Gvir welcomes detained flotilla activists to Israel
“They came with a lot of pride—look how they look now,” said Israel’s National Security Minister.
May 20, 2026
JNS Staff
László Nemes poses during the "Moulin" photocall at the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France, on May 18, 2026. Photo by Aurore Marechal/Getty Images.
Culture and Society
‘Son of Saul’ director says Jews are shunned in cinema
Oscar-winning filmmaker László Nemes said his Holocaust films would likely be ignored in today’s “shameless orgy of antisemitism.”
May 20, 2026
Ahmad Vahidi addresses Iranian students during a protest against the death of Hezbollah terrorist leader Hassan Nasrallah, Oct. 3, 2024. Photo by Majid Saeedi/Getty Images.
Israel News
‘Devastating blows will crush you': IRGC threatens war beyond Middle East
“Your humiliation will be recorded in history,” IRGC Commander Brig.-Gen. Ahmad Vahidi warned the United States.
May 20, 2026
JNS Staff
Trump China
JNS TV / Straight Up
How Trump challenged China
May. 18, 2026
Daniel Seaman
THE COLUMN
Rabbi Yossy Goldman. Credit: Ricci Goldstein Photography.
Column
Are we listening?
Rabbi Yossy Goldman
Column
Bill Maher deserves praise, not gratitude, for telling the truth about Israel
Ruthie Blum