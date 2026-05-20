A nostalgic glimpse into Shavuot celebrations in pre-state Israel

Long before dairy and gourmet cheese products from the supermarket, Shavuot was a communal celebration centered around fresh harvest brought directly from the fields.

Chag HaBikkurim (“Festival of the Fruits”) celebrations in Ramat Yohanan, 1945. Credit: Yaakov Rosner, KKL-JNF Photo Archive.

In pre-state Israel, Chag HaBikkurim (“Festival of First Fruits”) was a celebration of land and community, where children, pioneers, teachers and musicians gathered together around the harvest, wheat stalks and the shared hope of building a new life in the Land of Israel.

Ahead of Shavuot, Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund (KKL-JNF) has unveiled a series of previously unseen, rare photos from its archives, all taken before the establishment of the State of Israel. It offers a glimpse into a different century and a time that seems so far away.

The images focus on how the holiday was celebrated in Israel before 1948.

Taken in Jerusalem and Ramat Yohanan, they capture small moments from a much larger celebration: children dressed in white marching in parades; girls wearing flower wreaths on their heads; young musicians playing violins before gathered crowds; courtyards decorated with branches and holiday symbols; and residents of the Jezreel Valley coming together to celebrate the bringing of the first fruits.

Kindergarten children in Jerusalem celebrate Shavuot, May 16, 1945. Credit: KKL-JNF Photo Archive.

The black-and-whites from Jerusalem in the 1940s show kindergarteners symbolically giving KKL-JNF harvest during bikkurim celebrations, while an image from Ramat Yohanan documents a large Shavuot celebration in an open field, with children carrying bundles of wheat stalks.

The photographs are more than just a nostalgic documentation of the holiday celebration. They reflect a period in which Shavuot took on a national-Zionist meaning alongside its traditional religious significance, becoming an educational and social tool for strengthening Zionist identity and deepening the connection between the nation and the land.

“Beyond the beauty of the images themselves,” says Efrat Sinai, director of archives at KKL-JNF, “they reflect the way an ancient holiday took on new meaning in the Land of Israel.”