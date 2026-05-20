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Pro-Israel philanthropists meet in West Palm Beach to discuss rising Jew-hatred

“Israel cannot prevent the lies and vilification directed at Jews, but it can prevent the violence that follows,” Yair Netanyahu told JNS.

May 20, 2026
Amelie Botbol
Niv Jacobi
Niv Jacobi with Sharon Bush in Palm Beach, Fla. Credit: Courtesy of Henry Public Relations.
( May 20, 2026 / JNS )

Pro-Israel philanthropists and others, including a former U.S. first lady and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s son Yair Netanyahu, reportedly gathered in West Palm Beach, Fla., recently to discuss rising violent Jew-hatred in America and how to fight it.

“Jews have faced cycles of vilification, hatred, lies and blood libels for thousands of years,” Yair Netanyahu, an activist and podcaster, told JNS. “These have almost always been followed by massacres and violence against us.”

“Israel cannot prevent the lies and vilification directed at Jews, but it can prevent the violence that follows,” he said. “For the first time in 2,000 years since the time of the Romans, Jews can defend themselves.”

“This is something most Jews throughout history could only dream of,” he told JNS.

Niv Jacobi, co-founder, president and CEO of the Meaning Channel Group, in Palm Beach, which promotes discussion about health issues and social and religious equality, organized the gathering,

“Violence in America driven by hatred threatens our homeland security,” he told JNS. “No one should hate a Jew simply because he is Jewish, and the same principle applies to every group and every community.”

“We must come together, initiate gatherings like these, take decisive action and stand united as one society against violence and antisemitism,” he added.

Although incidents of Jew-hatred declined overall in the United States in 2025, last year was among the most violent years for Jews stateside, according to an Anti-Defamation League audit of such incidents.

Amelie Botbol
Amelie Botbol Amelie Botbol
Originally from Casablanca, Morocco, Amelie made aliyah in 2014. She specializes in diplomatic affairs and geopolitical analysis and serves as a war correspondent for JNS. She has covered major international developments, including extensive reporting on the hostage crisis in Israel.
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