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Alleged manifesto tied to San Diego shooting suspects praises Hitler, calls for ‘race war’

Authorities are reviewing a 75-page document allegedly written by two teenage suspects accused of killing three people outside an Islamic center before dying by apparent suicide.

May 20, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Crime scene police tape
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( May 20, 2026 / JNS )

Investigators are reviewing the authenticity of a 75-page manifesto allegedly written by Caleb Vasquez, 18, and Cain Clark, 17, the two teenagers suspected of killing three people outside the Islamic Center of San Diego on Monday before dying by apparent suicide, according to law enforcement officials.

Authorities are investigating the attack as a hate crime.

The document, viewed by JNS and titled “The New Crusade: Sons of Tarrant,” appears to reference Brenton Tarrant, the gunman who killed 51 worshippers at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, in 2019. The manifesto contains neo-Nazi, antisemitic and racist rhetoric and praises mass killers, including Tree of Life synagogue shooter Robert Bowers and Adolf Hitler.

“I only hope that we can finish what he had once started and make him proud, Heil Hitler,” the document states.

The New York Post reported that investigators have a copy of the document “and believe it to be authentic.”

According to the manifesto, the suspects sought to revive what they described as the “momentum” started by Tarrant and to “kick start the race war.”

“What’s the plan? Blitzkrieg,” the document states. “Cause as much death and destruction to the system and the invaders as efficiently and quickly as possible with a diverse selection of targets.”

The manifesto outlines plans to attack at least three locations and lists goals including maximizing casualties, spreading their ideology and dying during the attacks.

In a section titled “Middle Easterners and Islam,” the document describes Islam as incompatible with Western society and accuses Muslim immigrants of “invading” the United States.

The text also praises attacks targeting Jews, Muslims, blacks and immigrants, and encourages followers to livestream acts of violence.

In another section, titled “The Universal Enemy,” the manifesto blames Jews for “all the wrong in the world.”

“It’s the Jews,” the document states repeatedly in all capital letters. “For any sane man seeing all this, the only logical solution would be to just kill them all.”

The manifesto also calls for the killing of U.S. President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance, stating: “Yes, I am inciting violence from the left, because as an accelerationist I know that it takes all sides opening fire to cause that much desired societal collapse.”

Hate Crimes
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Jessica Russak-Hoffman Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Jessica Russak-Hoffman is a writer in Seattle.
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