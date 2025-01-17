Israeli Cabinet to vote on new war objective on Judea and Samaria terror

Following security warnings about escalation in Judea and Samaria due to the release of hundreds of terrorists into the area, the Security Cabinet is expected to approve on Friday a comprehensive decision to address this front.

This is one of the demands that Finance Minister and Religious Zionism Party chairman Bezalel Smotrich presented in his discussions with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, prompted by numerous warnings about increased terrorist attacks in Judea and Samaria following the ceasefire deal with Hamas.

The decision is expected to establish a new war objective focused on Judea and Samaria that will address all required aspects of the war: prevention, thwarting celebration of terrorist releases, offense and deterrence.

To implement these measures, expanded forces will be deployed to the Judea and Samaria area. The matter was agreed upon between Netanyahu and Smotrich on Thursday evening.

During a discussion held over the weekend, a security source warned that the release of hundreds of terrorists to Judea and Samaria—out of approximately 1,000 to be released in total—raises serious concerns about security escalation.

“Hundreds of prisoners are expected to arrive in Judea and Samaria. This release will serve as an encouragement for terrorism as a large portion of them will certainly return to terrorist activities,” the source said, adding that the released terrorists will also “try to inflame the region in the long term.”

Settlement umbrella group Yesha Council chairman and Binyamin Regional Council head Israel Ganz sent a letter to the prime minister this week stating: “Releasing terrorists into Judea and Samaria areas poses a direct and tangible danger to the lives of hundreds of thousands of Israelis. Additionally, releasing terrorists to the region will constitute a strategic mistake that will allow Iran to continue establishing itself in the heart of Israel and advance the next massacre, this time within central Israeli cities.”

Gantz and Yesha Council CEO Omer Rahamim held several discussions throughout the week, including consultations with Smotrich, asking officials not to allow the release of terrorists into Judea and Samaria.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.