‘Israeli hostage could become blind in Hamas captivity’

Intelligence gathered from hostages released from Gaza suggests Alon Ohel, 24, abducted from the Supernova music festival on Oct. 7, 2023, may lose his vision.

According to information disclosed Sunday morning on Kan Reshet Bet radio, reports from captives freed from Gaza indicate Ohel has sustained shrapnel injuries to an eye and can’t even detect shadows with it. Medical sources indicate that based on survivor testimonies, he risks losing vision in both eyes.

As discussions continue over the future of the hostage/ceasefire agreement with Hamas, serious concerns have emerged about harsh conditions for the men younger than 50 slated for release in the second phase.

Released captives reveal that Hamas subjected all “younger” hostages to more aggressive treatment, with many enduring violent interrogations and severe torture aimed at extracting information about their military backgrounds. The interrogations were so brutal they left permanent scars on the hostages’ bodies. Some believed that “each moment could be their last.” Under threats, they were coerced into participating in Hamas propaganda and recording videos.

One week ago, following the previous batch of hostages released under Phase 1, Ohel’s family confirmed receiving proof of life.

“We learned that since his capture, Alon has been held in Gaza tunnels alongside recently released hostages,” the family said. “While we are relieved and emotional to know Alon is alive, we are devastated and horrified by his severe physical and mental condition and the ongoing abuse he and other hostages continue to endure.”

At that time, the family was also informed of damage to Ohel’s eyes.

“Since his abduction, Alon has been confined in harsh conditions within Hamas’s underground tunnels, deprived of daylight and basic human necessities. We were informed of injuries to his eyes. Moreover, Alon is being subjected to particularly severe captivity conditions, including extreme food deprivation,” the family said.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.