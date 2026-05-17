WATCH: NYC ‘Nakba Day’ rally chants ‘Resistance is justified’

Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, on Saturday condemned a pro-Palestinian march in New York as “blatant antisemitism disguised as activism,” saying demonstrators chanted slogans calling for Israel’s destruction and to “Globalize the intifada” under a “Nakba Day” banner.

In a video posted on X, a woman is heard leading the crowd in the slogan “Resistance is justified when people are occupied,” appearing to condone acts of violent terrorism directed against Israeli civilians and soldiers. According to Getty images taken at Friday’s rally, at least one person was waving a Hezbollah flag and an other rallier was wearing a Hamas headband and was draped in a Hamas flag.

Danon responded with “Am Yisrael Chai” (“The people of Israel live”) and declared that Jerusalem would “forever remain our eternal capital.”

“Nakba Day” is observed annually on May 15 to mark the Arab rejection of the 1947 U.N. Partition Plan and the 1948-49 war launched by Arab states in an effort to destroy the newly revived State of Israel.