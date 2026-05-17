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News   Antisemitism

WATCH: NYC ‘Nakba Day’ rally chants ‘Resistance is justified’

Israel’s U.N. ambassador condemned the protest as “blatant antisemitism disguised as activism.”

May 17, 2026
JNS Staff
A pro-Palestinian activist wears a Hamas headband as they take part in a protest on Nakba Day on May 15, 2026 in New York City. Photo by Adam Gray/Getty Images.
An activist wears a Hamas headband during a “Nakba Day” protest in Manhattan’s Washington Square Park on May 15, 2026. Photo by Adam Gray/Getty Images.
( May 17, 2026 / JNS )

Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, on Saturday condemned a pro-Palestinian march in New York as “blatant antisemitism disguised as activism,” saying demonstrators chanted slogans calling for Israel’s destruction and to “Globalize the intifada” under a “Nakba Day” banner.

In a video posted on X, a woman is heard leading the crowd in the slogan “Resistance is justified when people are occupied,” appearing to condone acts of violent terrorism directed against Israeli civilians and soldiers. According to Getty images taken at Friday’s rally, at least one person was waving a Hezbollah flag and an other rallier was wearing a Hamas headband and was draped in a Hamas flag.

Danon responded with “Am Yisrael Chai” (“The people of Israel live”) and declared that Jerusalem would “forever remain our eternal capital.”

“Nakba Day” is observed annually on May 15 to mark the Arab rejection of the 1947 U.N. Partition Plan and the 1948-49 war launched by Arab states in an effort to destroy the newly revived State of Israel.

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