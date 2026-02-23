Israeli Muay Thai fighter Ahavat Hashem Gordon defeats Turkish rival

Israeli Muay Thai fighter Ahavat Hashem Gordon delivered a dominant performance on Saturday night, forcing Turkish opponent Ali Koyuncu to retire after just two rounds in a 63.5 kg. (≈ 140 lb.) bout charged with political tension.

From the opening bell at the Žalgirio Arena in Kaunas, Lithuania, Gordon showed clear superiority in two particularly aggressive rounds, as emotions between the fighters spilled into the ring. After sustaining heavy punishment, Koyuncu withdrew, claiming he could no longer step on his foot.

The Ultimate Thai Martial Arts (a European Muay Thai promotion) bout had been preceded by weeks of hostility. Koyuncu openly displayed animosity toward his Israeli rival, raising his middle finger at Gordon. The situation grew serious enough that the Israeli embassy in Lithuania requested reinforced security around Gordon ahead of the fight.

Israeli fighter Ahavat “Golden Boy” Gordon destroying his Turkish opponent.



Incredible.



pic.twitter.com/pkSsZkETF3 — Vivid.🇮🇱 (@VividProwess) February 21, 2026

In videos shared to his personal accounts, Koyuncu appeared alongside a countdown clock to the fight, speaking of the “bloodshed” he expected his Israeli opponent to suffer. In one post, he wrote that on Feb. 21 he would face an Israeli fighter and called on the entire Turkish nation to support him.

Tensions were also evident during the pre-fight face-off event, when Koyuncu attempted to choke and kick Gordon. The Israeli fighter stood his ground, proudly draped in an Israeli flag.

“Friends, Am Yisrael chai! (‘The nation of Israel lives!’),” Gordon, 19, said in a first statement posted to Instagram following Saturday night’s fight.

“Give thanks to the Lord, for He is good. We did it. I love you, people of Israel. With God’s help, I will get back to all of you,” the fighter added.

This is an edited version of an article originally published by Israel Hayom.