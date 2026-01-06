Israeli teen wounded in Gush Etzion stoning

A 15-year-old Israeli was lightly wounded by a hurled stone on Tuesday afternoon near Ma’ale Amos in the Gush Etzion region of Judea, according to medical officials.

Paramedics from Israel’s Magen David Adom emergency service treated the victim at the scene before evacuating him to Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem with minor injuries, the organization said.

Overnight on Wednesday, Israel Defense Forces soldiers fired on three Palestinians who had attacked them with rocks in the Binyamin Region of southern Samaria, killing one.

The military said Friday that forces arrested some 100 Palestinian terror suspects and seized more than 1 million shekels (about $310,000) in terror funds in Judea and Samaria over the past week.

Among those detained were several Hamas terrorists, including one who was planning to carry out an attack against IDF soldiers.