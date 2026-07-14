Iran claims attacks on Bahrain, Jordan, Strait of Hormuz after latest US strikes

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said on Tuesday it had targeted Bahrain, Jordan and three tankers transiting the Strait of Hormuz in response to the latest U.S. strikes on the Islamic Republic.

The attack on Bahrain targeted the U.S. Navy’s Fifth Fleet, setting fuel storage facilities on fire and destroying a Patriot air defense radar, the fleet’s air surveillance radar and a C-RAM early warning radar system, the Guards said in a statement carried by the IRGC-affiliated Fars News Agency.

The missile strikes on Jordan targeted “key facilities and positions hosting U.S. forces at an air base in Jordan that had been used to conduct attacks against Iran,” the statement added.

Bahrain’s Defence Force said its air defenses intercepted “a number of treacherous Iranian aerial attacks,” adding that “the deliberate use of missiles and drones to target civilians and private property constitutes a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law.”

A Jordanian military source told the state-run Petra News Agency that the army “successfully intercepted and shot down four missiles that breached Jordanian airspace from Iranian territory early Tuesday.”

No injuries were reported in the attacks on Bahrain or Jordan.

Two of the vessels attacked in the Strait of Hormuz—the Mombasa and Al Bahiyah, both linked to the United Arab Emirates—briefly caught fire, the Associated Press reported. The Emirati Defense Ministry said the attacks killed one mariner and wounded eight others.

U.S. President Donald Trump ordered additional strikes on Iranian military targets on Monday in response to Tehran’s attacks on commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

The president also told Fox News that the United States would be “taking over” the strategic waterway.

“We’re taking over the strait. They have nothing,” Trump said in a phone interview. “For 47 years, they’ve been tapping presidents along. Every president got tapped along, didn’t do anything, and they became more and more powerful. This should have been done 47 years ago.”