More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   World News

Iran claims attacks on Bahrain, Jordan, Strait of Hormuz after latest US strikes

The UAE said Iran’s attacks on tankers in the strait killed one mariner and wounded eight others.

JNS Staff
Crowds line the streets of Mashhad for the burial of slain Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, July 9, 2026. Photo by Majid Saeedi/Getty Images.
Crowds line the streets of Mashhad for the burial of slain Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, July 9, 2026. Photo by Majid Saeedi/Getty Images.
(July 14, 2026 / JNS)

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said on Tuesday it had targeted Bahrain, Jordan and three tankers transiting the Strait of Hormuz in response to the latest U.S. strikes on the Islamic Republic.

The attack on Bahrain targeted the U.S. Navy’s Fifth Fleet, setting fuel storage facilities on fire and destroying a Patriot air defense radar, the fleet’s air surveillance radar and a C-RAM early warning radar system, the Guards said in a statement carried by the IRGC-affiliated Fars News Agency.

The missile strikes on Jordan targeted “key facilities and positions hosting U.S. forces at an air base in Jordan that had been used to conduct attacks against Iran,” the statement added.

Bahrain’s Defence Force said its air defenses intercepted “a number of treacherous Iranian aerial attacks,” adding that “the deliberate use of missiles and drones to target civilians and private property constitutes a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law.”

A Jordanian military source told the state-run Petra News Agency that the army “successfully intercepted and shot down four missiles that breached Jordanian airspace from Iranian territory early Tuesday.”

No injuries were reported in the attacks on Bahrain or Jordan.

Two of the vessels attacked in the Strait of Hormuz—the Mombasa and Al Bahiyah, both linked to the United Arab Emirates—briefly caught fire, the Associated Press reported. The Emirati Defense Ministry said the attacks killed one mariner and wounded eight others.

U.S. President Donald Trump ordered additional strikes on Iranian military targets on Monday in response to Tehran’s attacks on commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

The president also told Fox News that the United States would be “taking over” the strategic waterway.

“We’re taking over the strait. They have nothing,” Trump said in a phone interview. “For 47 years, they’ve been tapping presidents along. Every president got tapped along, didn’t do anything, and they became more and more powerful. This should have been done 47 years ago.”

Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury Iran
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
A farmer harvests wheat with a machine in Hula Valley, northern Israel, on June 2, 2026. Photo by Ayal Margolin/Flash90.
Israel News
Israel seeks new generation of farmers through reserve soldier initiative
The plan aims to address a shortage of farmers as the average age of Israeli farmers approaches 65.
July 14, 2026
TPS-IL Staff
Members of Team USA celebrate at the closing ceremony of Maccabiah 2026, July 13, 2026. Credit: Courtesy of Maccabiah.
Israel News
Maccabiah 2026 concludes on ‘joyful’ note
More than 3,000 athletes from over 40 countries took part in the “Jewish Olympics,” held a year after the Games were postponed due to the war with Iran.
July 14, 2026
Howard Blas
Operation Epic Fury
U.S. News
CENTCOM: US naval blockade on Iranian ports to resume
The United States will be “taking over” the Strait of Hormuz, said U.S. President Donald Trump.
July 14, 2026
JNS Staff
Israel Border Police officers patrol in Jerusalem's Old City during Ramadan, March 11, 2024. Photo by Arie Leib Abrams/Flash90.
Israel News
Israel Police to hold massive emergency drill in Jerusalem
Intensive movement of security forces and patrol vehicles will be felt throughout the capital city.
July 14, 2026
TPS-IL Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu salutes graduates of the Israeli Air Force pilots’ course during the Wings Ceremony at Hatzerim on July 9, 2026. Credit: Ma’ayan Toaf/GPO.
Israel News
Netanyahu: ‘Israel pulled off the greatest comeback in history’
In a wide-ranging interview with New York radio host Sid Rosenberg, the prime minister spoke of his sorrow at the loss of U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham and Israel’s strengthening position in the Middle East.
July 14, 2026
David Isaac
Israel Katz
Israel News
Katz renews push for Nahal outposts in northern Gaza
The Israeli defense minister first unveiled the plan in late December 2025.
July 14, 2026
JNS Staff
Trump
JNS TV / Israel Undiplomatic
Trump reimposes Iran blockade after Tehran reignites war
July 14, 2026 05:32 AM
Ruthie Blum, Mark Regev
THE COLUMN
Benjamin Kerstein. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
The American Jewish disillusionment
Benjamin Kerstein
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Global Focus
Appropriation: What the Irish do best
Ben Cohen