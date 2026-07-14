Israel seeks new generation of farmers through reserve soldier initiative

Israel approved a national program on Tuesday to encourage discharged soldiers and reserve servicemen to enter the Jewish state’s agricultural sector, with priority given to reservists in the allocation of long-term agricultural land.

The “Fighters for Agriculture” initiative will identify and prepare around 50,000 dunam (12,400 acres) of farmland in northern and southern Israel for new farmers between 2027 and 2032, alongside professional training, water infrastructure and support programs.

The plan aims to address a shortage of farmers as the average age of Israeli farmers approaches 65.