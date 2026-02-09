Israeli woman lightly wounded in Samaria stoning

An Israeli woman sustained light wounds when her vehicle was stoned in the Binyamin region of southern Samaria on Sunday afternoon, according to medical officials.

The victim, whose vehicle was struck by a stone near the Arab village of Al-Lubban ash-Sharqiya, continued driving to the Eli Junction, where she was treated, the Hatzalah Judea and Samaria (Rescuers Without Borders) NGO stated, adding that she did not require evacuation.

For 0.6 miles, the Route 60 north-south highway passes by the schools of Al-Lubban ash-Sharqiya, and stonings have again surged in recent days, with at least six attacks reported over the past week and a half.

On Jan. 31, Israel Defense Forces soldiers fired on three Palestinians who had attacked them with stones near Al-Lubban ash-Sharqiya, eliminating one terrorist, during a military ambush in the area.

The Binyamin Regional Council, which administers Jewish communities in the area, said the ambush was set up in response to repeated attacks.

The council noted that due to repeated stoning incidents, the army decided to close the main access road to Al-Lubban ash-Sharqiya.

The IDF previously closed off the entrance to Al-Lubban ash-Sharqiya in late June, following repeated terrorist attacks emanating from the town. That blockade came after Jewish residents of the area organized daily prayer rallies outside the Arab village in protest against the attacks.

Palestinian terrorists targeted Israeli Jews in Judea and Samaria at least 5,051 times in 2025, according to figures published by the Rescuers Without Borders (Hatzalah Judea and Samaria) NGO this month.

Twenty-four Israelis were murdered in Judea and Samaria in 2025, and more than 400 others were wounded, the NGO said in its annual report.

The data, which were cross-checked against official data from the Jewish state’s security agencies, included 3,299 instances of rock-throwing, 458 attacks with Molotov cocktails, 655 attempts to blind drivers with laser pointers, 286 explosive charges and 19 terrorist shooting assaults.