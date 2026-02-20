Jerusalem police, IDF on alert for first Friday of Ramadan

Thousands of Israel Police and Border Police officers were deployed across Jerusalem and surrounding areas as authorities went on alert for the first Friday prayers of Ramadan, traditionally a period of heightened tensions.

About 30,000 Muslims ascended the Temple Mount, mostly Israeli citizens but including up to 10,000 Palestinians from Judea and Samaria.

To reduce the risk of violence, entry by Palestinian men is permitted from age 55, for women from age 50, and for children up to age 12 if accompanied by a first-degree relative.

The Israel Police said large forces from the Jerusalem District, reinforced by additional units, were positioned throughout the city and the “Jerusalem Envelope” to maintain public order and ensure freedom of worship while preventing terrorist attacks and other violence.

The deployment was carried out under the direction of the district chief, Cmdr. Avshalom Peled, and included crowd-control units, patrol forces and rapid-response teams.

Police emphasized that preparations began in the early morning hours, with security checkpoints, traffic arrangements and monitoring across flashpoint areas in and around the Old City.

Authorities said security deployments across Jerusalem would continue throughout the day, with police balancing preparations for large numbers of Muslim worshippers alongside measures intended to prevent disturbances and protect civilians.

“The operational deployment will be adapted to the evolving operational needs and daily rhythms and will include hundreds of officers working each day in security, public order, friction prevention and traffic management frameworks,” the Israel Police said.

At the same time, the Israel Defense Forces reported operational activity in the Gaza Strip.

Earlier on Friday, troops from the Golani Brigade combat team operating in southern Gaza identified a terrorist who crossed the Yellow Line and approached Israeli forces in a manner deemed an immediate threat. Ground forces directed the Israeli Air Force to carry out a strike, eliminating the assailant and removing the danger to the soldiers.

The military also disclosed details of a recent operation in northern Gaza. About a month ago, the Gaza Division’s Northern Brigade conducted a precise brigade-level mission east of the Yellow Line in the Beit Hanoun area targeting Hamas’s underground infrastructure.

During the operation, forces uncovered and dismantled an underground tunnel route approximately one kilometer long that contained several terrorist hideouts and operational positions used by Hamas operatives.

The IDF said Southern Command units remain deployed throughout the sector according to operational assessments as forces continue efforts to dismantle terrorist infrastructure and prevent attacks against Israel.