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News   Israel News

Jerusalem revokes Turkish consulate’s parking privileges

The move reflects strained Israel-Ankara relations.

Hamas and Turkey
Then-Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh (left) and Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan meet in Istanbul, April 20, 2024. Source: Turkish Presidency/X.
(Nov. 29, 2024 / JNS)

The Jerusalem Municipality on Thursday canceled five exclusive parking spaces previously allocated to the Turkish consulate on E-Zahra Street, north of the Old City.

The decision, made seven years after the initial allocation, came amid heightened diplomatic tensions between the countries.

The parking privileges, approved in 2017 during Nir Barkat’s mayoral tenure, recently drew criticism due to the scarcity of parking in eastern Jerusalem.

Deputy Mayor Aryeh King welcomed the move, saying, “Hostile states, like Turkey previously received compromising treatment from the Jerusalem Municipality. This week we succeeded in correcting the distortion and canceling the benefits given to the Turks at the expense of the city’s residents.”

The decision follows a series of hostile statements and actions by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Since the Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel, Erdoğan has intensified his statements, referring to Hamas as a “movement defending its lands” and canceling a planned visit to Israel. In July 2024, he publicly threatened to invade Israel. Turkey continues to host Hamas leaders, and unconfirmed reports hold that the terrorist organization is moving its political bureau to Turkey from Qatar. The Hamas headquarters in Turkey allegedly directed a failed Tel Aviv suicide bombing.

The Turkish embassy is located in Tel Aviv, while the consulate in Jerusalem manages interactions with Palestinians.

The municipality explained the revocation by citing a renewed review prompted by complaints.

This move aligns with broader efforts to limit foreign diplomatic presence in Jerusalem. In October, the Knesset passed a law banning new non-embassy missions in the city, aiming at preventing countries from establishing consulates serving Palestinians while refusing to deal with Israelis.

The parking space contretemps is the latest in a series of diplomatic setbacks between Jerusalem and Ankara. Recent incidents include Israel denying Erdoğan’s claim of severed diplomatic relations and the cancellation of Israeli President Isaac Herzog‘s visit to Azerbaijan after Turkey closed its airspace to his plane.

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