More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Khamenei: ‘We will not be merciful toward the Zionists’

Washington knows “exactly where the so-called ‘Supreme Leader’ is hiding,” according to U.S. President Donald Trump.

Jun. 18, 2025
JNS Staff

Khamenei: ‘We will not be merciful toward the Zionists’

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
Khamenei
Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei delivers a speech on Feb. 6, 2016. Credit: Official website of Ali Khamenei via Wikimedia Commons.
( Jun. 18, 2025 / JNS )

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei on Wednesday urged forceful action against the Jewish state, even as the Israeli Air Force continued to operate freely over the skies of Tehran and decimate the city’s military hierarchy.

“We must act forcefully against the Zionist terrorist entity. We will not be merciful toward the Zionists,” Khamenei wrote in a Hebrew-language post on X.

Last week, immediately after Israel launched “Operation Rising Lion” to roll back Iran’s nuclear program, Khamenei tweeted in Hebrew: “This grave mistake will make the Zionist entity miserable and turn its life into misery.”

U.S. President Donald Trump posted on social media on Tuesday that Washington knows “exactly where the so-called ‘Supreme Leader’ is hiding,” but that he was safe for the time being.

“He is an easy target, but he is safe there—we are not going to take him out (kill!) at least for now,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “But we don’t want missiles shot at civilians or American soldiers. Our patience is wearing thin. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told ABC News on Monday night that eliminating Khamenei would not escalate but rather end the conflict between Tehran and Jerusalem.

Pressed on the issue, the prime minister told ABC that Jerusalem was “doing what we need to do” to address the threat posed by Tehran.

Iran Defense and Security
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
Jewish News Syndicate (JNS) is the fastest-growing news agency covering Israel and the Jewish world. We provide news briefs features opinions and analysis to 100 print newspapers and digital publications on a daily basis.
EXPLORE JNS
Two Israeli Air Force F-15 "Baz" fighter jets during operational activity. Credit: Israel Defense Forces.
Israel News
Katz confirms IDF eliminated IRGC intelligence chief
Brig. Gen. Majid Khademi died in an overnight strike in Tehran.
Apr. 6, 2026
JNS Staff
U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir in the Oval Office of the White House, Sept. 25, 2025. Photo by Daniel Torok/White House.
U.S. News
Pakistani mediators pass truce proposals to Washington, Tehran: report
“Iran has not responded yet,” a Pakistani source told Reuters.
Apr. 6, 2026
JNS Staff
Israel Police Tape
Israel News
Tel Aviv man shot after trying to stab police
Suspect in his 50s tried to attack officer and commander before being neutralized; motive under investigation amid recent rise in attacks.
Apr. 6, 2026
Canaan Lidor
Israeli first responders at the site where an Iranian munition hit in the central Israeli vehicle of Petach Tikvah, April 6, 2026. Credit: Magen David Adom.
Israel News
WATCH: Iranian missile wounds woman in Petach Tikvah
The strike was captured by a security camera.
Apr. 6, 2026
JNS Staff
Epic Fury US Air Force
U.S. News
WATCH: US forces shoot down Iranian suicide drones
The UAVs were used “to threaten Americans and indiscriminately target civilians in neighboring countries.”
Apr. 6, 2026
JNS Staff
An MIM-104 missile interceptor, known as Patriot, is seen deployed in the UAE. Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Defense of the UAE.
World News
UAE has ‘engaged’ over 500 Iranian ballistic missiles, 2,100 UAVs
On Sunday, the Gulf state’s air defenses downed nine ballistic missiles, a cruise missile and 50 drones fired from the Islamic Republic.

Apr. 6, 2026
JNS Staff
U.S. President Donald Trump
JNS TV / Israel Undiplomatic
Trump’s Iran strategy explained
Mar. 31, 2026
Ruthie Blum, Mark Regev
THE COLUMN
Mitchell Bard
Column
America armed the Gulf states for decades. Why won’t they fight?
Mitchell Bard
Stephen M. Flatow. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
America learned to seize Iranian assets, but not to keep them
Stephen M. Flatow