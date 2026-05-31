‘Maximum pressure:' Herzog urges world leaders to turn the screws on Hezbollah

Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Sunday called on world leaders to unite against Hezbollah, “an obstacle to peace,” in an address at the memorial ceremony for the fallen soldiers of the First Lebanon War (“Operation Peace for the Galilee”) at Mount Herzl in Jerusalem.

“I say this here to all the nations of the world... Help us with decisive action. What is needed is maximum pressure on all of Hezbollah’s wings, all around the world: sanctions, designation as a terrorist organization, and, of course, determined military action which must come first and foremost from the Lebanese Armed Forces. That, and only that, is how we will achieve peace,” he said.