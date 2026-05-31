More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

‘Maximum pressure:' Herzog urges world leaders to turn the screws on Hezbollah

“Sanctions, designation as a terrorist organization, and, of course, determined military action which must come first and foremost from the Lebanese Armed Forces. That, and only that, is how we will achieve peace,” said Israel’s president.

May 31, 2026
JNS Staff
Huckabee Herzog
Israeli President Isaac Herzog meets with U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee (not pictured) in Jerusalem, March 6, 2026. Credit: Shalev Shalom/GPO.
( May 31, 2026 / JNS )

Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Sunday called on world leaders to unite against Hezbollah, “an obstacle to peace,” in an address at the memorial ceremony for the fallen soldiers of the First Lebanon War (“Operation Peace for the Galilee”) at Mount Herzl in Jerusalem.

“I say this here to all the nations of the world... Help us with decisive action. What is needed is maximum pressure on all of Hezbollah’s wings, all around the world: sanctions, designation as a terrorist organization, and, of course, determined military action which must come first and foremost from the Lebanese Armed Forces. That, and only that, is how we will achieve peace,” he said.

JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
Figi Embassy in Jerusalem
Israel News
Israel to open embassy in Fiji
Israel’s top diplomat will inaugurate the mission in the South Pacific archipelago.
May 31, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits
Bezalel Smotrich
Israel News
Israel approves 2,000 housing units in Judea, Samaria
“We will continue to lead a broad wave of construction and regularization,” Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said.
May 31, 2026
JNS Staff
Beach goers walk around the entrance to the main boardwalk of Deauville, France, on July 24, 2015. (Canaan Lidor)
World News
French-Jewish mom: Islamist said he’d kill me on beach
More than half of the anti-religious incidents recorded in France in 2025 were against Jews, a report shows.
May 31, 2026
Canaan Lidor
Caroline Glick
Israel News
Support grows for Caroline Glick as NY consul post considered
Backers praise Netanyahu aide amid reports she may be tapped to succeed Ofir Akunis.
May 31, 2026
JNS Staff
Residential buildings in Jerusalem's Shuafat neighborhood, April 14, 2020. Photo by Gili Yaari/Flash90.
Israel News
Israeli prosecutors indict eastern Jerusalem residents over terror plots
Hassin Ganaim and Abd al-Rahim Hamida planned to throw an explosive device at soldiers, according to the indictment.
May 31, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli security forces gather at the site of a Hezbollah missile strike that targeted a house in the northern Israeli town of Kiryat Shmona near the border with Lebanon on April 1, 2026. Photo by Jalaa Marey / AFP via Getty Images.
Israel News
WATCH: Israeli envoy to US highlights Hezbollah attacks over 12-hour period
Yechiel Leiter said the Iranian terror proxy launched dozens of rockets, drones and anti-tank missiles at Israeli civilians and troops from Lebanon.
May 31, 2026
JNS Staff
Think Twice
To resist antisemitism, today’s Jews must become ‘refuseniks’
“Think Twice” with Jonathan Tobin and guest Izabella Taborovsky, Ep. 224
May. 28, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Column
A welcome effort to douse modern-day blood libels
Ruthie Blum
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Column: Global Focus
War and peace in Lebanon
Ben Cohen