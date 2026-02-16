More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

LeBron James hopes to play ball in Israel one day

The NBA legend praised Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija, the first Israeli to play in the league’s All-Star Game.

JNS Staff
LeBron James
LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers smiles at the Dallas Mavericks bench in the second half at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Feb. 12, 2026. Photo by Wally Skalij/Getty Images.
(Feb. 16, 2026 / JNS)

NBA superstar LeBron James said on Sunday, “Hopefully, someday I can make it over” to Israel.

The NBA’s all-time leading scorer, who plays for the Los Angeles Lakers, was asked by an Israeli reporter what message he has for his Israeli fans, as well as for his opinion of Deni Avdija, who made history on the same day by being the first-ever Israeli player to play in an NBA All-Star Game.

James, 41, replied, “If I have fans over there, I’ve never been there … , then I hope you’ve been following my career; I hope I inspire people over there to not only want to be great in sports but to want to be better in general in life.”

One of basketball’s greatest players, with four championships under his belt, added that “I’ve heard nothing but great things” about Israel.

In October 2023, after the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks, James voiced support for Israel on Instagram.

On Avdija, James remarked that he considered the Israeli an All-Star player. “I mean, he is an All-Star. He’s playing exceptional basketball.”

The 25-year-old Israeli player started on Sunday for Team World in the All-Star Game tournament at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Calif.

Playing for the team with foreign NBA stars, Avdija totaled five points, three assists and two rebounds in two 12-minute mini-games that his team lost to the USA Stars and USA Stripes, respectively.

Speaking afterwards about the experience, Avdija thanked his Israeli fans who woke up in the middle of the night to watch him play.

“I know it’s important [to sleep] as someone who likes to sleep, but I want to thank you. Many of them have voted for me [to feature in the All-Star tournament], are following me, and [it feels like] I’m playing with the people of Israel with me on the basketball court,” he told Israeli reporters in Hebrew.

The Israeli-born forward plays for the Portland Trail Blazers. In December, he became Israel’s all-time NBA scoring leader, surpassing former Sacramento Kings forward Omri Casspi’s career total of 4,642 points during a game against the Detroit Pistons, scoring 35 points.

Avdija is averaging 25.8 points per game this season for the 9-14 Trail Blazers, ranking 14th in the NBA.

He was drafted by the Washington Wizards in 2020 and joined the Trail Blazers in 2024. Before moving to the NBA, the small forward, nicknamed “Turbo,” played for Maccabi Tel Aviv for four years.

In a separate incident, filmmaker Spike Lee was seen at the courtside at the Intuit Dome wearing an anti-Israel outfit. He wore a black sweater with a keffiyeh print on it, together with a purse strap that displayed the colors of the Palestinian flag with a red triangle—the symbol that Hamas uses to document its killings of Israelis.

Sports Arts and Entertainment Terrorism
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
US Treasury Department
U.S. News
US sanctions Iran oil-shipping network
The United States is “shutting down the financial infrastructure that allows the regime to continue its threats to U.S. national security and global shipping,” the U.S. treasury secretary said.
July 14, 2026
Greg Casar Getty
U.S. News
Democrats split ahead of vote whether to cut $3.3 billion in U.S. aid to Israel
“The American people are crying out for an end to U.S. tax dollars subsidizing Israel’s military,” Rep. Greg Casar, chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, told colleagues.
July 14, 2026
Andrew Bernard
Mahmoud Khalil
U.S. News
Mahmoud Khalil files suit alleging Trump admin, advocacy groups conspired to deport anti-Israel activists
A U.S. Department of Homeland Security spokesman told JNS that the administration “acted well within its statutory and constitutional authority” in Khalil’s case, “as it does with any alien who advocates for violence, glorifies and supports terrorists, harasses Jews and damages property.”
July 14, 2026
Aaron Bandler
US Navy Iran blockade Hormuz
U.S. News
Trump announces ‘full blockade’ on Iranian shipping, drops Hormuz transit fee
“The Strait of Hormuz is open to all ship traffic except for Iran,” the U.S. president wrote.
July 14, 2026
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries
U.S. News
Jeffries opposes Massie bid to eliminate US aid to Israel
The amendment “would restrict our country’s ability to confront Hamas, Hezbollah and other terrorist organizations in the region who are sworn enemies of both the United States and Israel,” the House minority leader said.
July 14, 2026
Jonathan D. Salant
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses IDF officers at a graduation ceremony for the Combat Officers’ Course at the Bahad 1 military academy in Mitzpe Ramon on June 25, 2026. Credit: GPO.
Israel News
Netanyahu warns Iran: ‘Attack us, and we will hit you harder than last time’
“We are prepared for any scenario,” the prime minister assured.
July 14, 2026
David Isaac
Trump
JNS TV / Israel Undiplomatic
Trump reimposes Iran blockade after Tehran reignites war
July 14, 2026 05:32 AM
Ruthie Blum, Mark Regev
THE COLUMN
Rabbi Yossy Goldman. Credit: Ricci Goldstein Photography.
Column
If I forget thee, O’ Jerusalem …
Rabbi Yossy Goldman
Benjamin Kerstein. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
The American Jewish disillusionment
Benjamin Kerstein