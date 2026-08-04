Piers Morgan to Hamas spokesman: Why kidnap a baby?

British broadcaster Piers Morgan sharply challenged Hamas spokesman Ghaza Hamad during an interview on “Piers Morgan Uncensored” on Monday, accusing the terror group of crossing “every moral, ethical and humanity line” in its Oct. 7, 2023, assault on Israel.

Morgan pressed Hamad over the killing of civilians and the taking of hostages, asking why Hamas would kidnap a baby and describing the group’s actions as “utter barbarism.” Hamad repeatedly rejected Morgan’s characterization, denied that Hamas had targeted civilians and said any deaths were unintentional mistakes.

The exchange grew combative as Hamad argued that Hamas is fighting an occupation (Israel completely withdrew from the Gaza Strip in 2005 and Hamas ruled the territory since 2007) and said the terrorist group had no instructions to kill women and children. Morgan responded that the Oct. 7 attack, which killed more than 1,200 people in Israel, mostly civilians, alongside the kidnapping of 251 hostages, amounted to a terrorist assault with no justification.