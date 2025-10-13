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Mamdani raising money for UN agency with ties to Palestinian terror

The Democratic nominee for New York City mayor said UNRWA “delivers critical humanitarian aid and services to Palestinians in Gaza.”

Oct. 13, 2025

Mamdani raising money for UN agency with ties to Palestinian terror

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( Oct. 13, 2025 / JNS )

Zohran Mamdani, the New York state assemblyman who is the Democratic nominee for New York City mayor, stated on Sunday that he ran a five-kilometer race in Prospect Park for Gaza.

The self-identified Socialist, who has a long history of antisemitic statements and has said that he would have Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrested if the premier comes to the Big Apple, stated that he ran the “NYC Gaza 5K” for the third time to raise money for the U.N. Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees, better known as UNRWA.

It “delivers critical humanitarian aid and services to Palestinians in Gaza,” Mamdani said of the agency that has made headlines for the two years of Israel’s war with Hamas in the Gaza Strip following the Hamas-led terrorist attacks in southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023

Israel has presented evidence that staff members at the U.N. agency participated directly in the invasion and assault that murdered 1,200 people, and took 251 other hostages. Reports have linked others at UNRWA with ties to Palestinian terror.

The United States and other countries ceased funding the U.N. agency. Some of the countries that cut it off have resumed supporting it.

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