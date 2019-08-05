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News   Israel News

Netanyahu may have to cancel September UN address due to Israeli elections

Meanwhile, the Israeli prime minister is planning to travel to Kiev, where he is expected to meet with the country’s first Jewish president, Volodymyr Zelensky.

Aug. 5, 2019
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses the U.N. General Assembly on Oct. 1, 2015. Credit: U.N. Photo/Cia Pak.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses the U.N. General Assembly on Oct. 1, 2015. Credit: U.N. Photo/Cia Pak.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office has begun preparing this week for his scheduled Sept. 26 address to the U.N. General Assembly, just one week after Israel’s Sept. 17 elections. While in New York, Netanyahu is expected to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump.

However, the Prime Minister’s Office has informed the hotels that Netanyahu and his staff are scheduled to stay at that the trip may need to be canceled at the last minute, depending on the outcome of the election and coalition talks.

Meanwhile, preparations are also underway for Netanyahu’s planned trip to Kiev in two weeks’ time.

While in the Ukrainian capital, the prime minister is expected to meet with the country’s first Jewish president, Volodymyr Zelensky.

The assessment is that Netanyahu will try to use the visit to steal votes away from Avigdor Lieberman’s Yisrael Beiteinu Party, particularly from Ukrainian immigrants who have voted for Lieberman in the past.

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.

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