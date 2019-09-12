More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Netanyahu: ‘Whoever doesn’t want me as prime minister should vote’ for Lieberman

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sits down with “Israel Hayom” for a pre-election interview that will run in full over the weekend.

Sep. 12, 2019
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a discussion on the "Security Cameras Law," at the Knesset in Jerusalem on Sept. 11, 2019. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a discussion on the “Security Cameras Law,” at the Knesset in Jerusalem on Sept. 11, 2019. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu felt at ease Wednesday on the way to yet another election rally. In the run-up to Tuesday’s election, he has been making an effort to attend at least one of these rallies every day—sometimes more.

On this trip, to Or Akiva, Netanyahu was joined by Israel Hayom. “I feel the love from the public. People are really telling me—‘Stay, keep protecting us,’ ” he told the Israeli daily.

During the ride, the prime minister learned that the chairman of the Central Elections Committee, Justice Hanan Meltzer, wanted to subpoena Likud spokesman Jonathan Urich for submitting a false affidavit. Urich had stated that Netanyahu’s speech on Tuesday evening about extending Israeli sovereignty to the Jordan Valley wasn’t a political event. Netanyahu, who was criticized for simply appearing in public this week, including his revelation of another secret Iranian nuclear site, said in response: “It reminds me of the Soviet Union.”

In a special interview that will be published in full over the weekend, the prime minister discussed, among other topics, the ongoing skirmishes in Gaza. This week, as he was addressing a crowd during an election rally in Ashdod, rockets were fired at southern Israel from Gaza. On the question of a broad military campaign in Gaza, Netanyahu said, “It’s no longer a matter of if, but when.”

On his declaration of intent to annex the Jordan Valley—and the cool response from the Americans—Netanyahu asserted that “what I said was done with the knowledge of the U.S. administration. Their response to the announcement, whereby their position on the matter hasn’t changed, shows that even if it’s not exactly a green light it is more of an orange light, and regardless isn’t a red light.

“It’s a fact that the declaration about applying sovereignty over a large area isn’t arousing opposition among the Americans. Case in point: They only issued a lukewarm statement that their view on the status of the territories hasn’t changed. Therefore, this entire matter of the Jordan Valley raises the question of who will lead the diplomatic steps after the election—me or [Blue and White Party leader] Benny Gantz, who won’t be able to withstand the pressures.”

Netanyahu also intimated that Israel and the United States could possibly clash over certain diplomatic issues, specifically the Trump administration’s looming Mideast peace plan. The prime minister, however, believes that the Americans—despite the ouster of John Bolton as national security advisor—won’t soften their stance towards Iran or the ease economic sanctions, and noted that in recent days the United States has in fact intensified sanctions on the Islamic republic.

On Wednesday morning before heading out to election rallies, Netanyahu attended a Knesset hearing about the so-called “camera law,” where he was confronted by Joint Arab List leader Ayman Odeh, who shoved a cell phone in the prime minister’s face as if to film him.

“That was chutzpah,” said Netanyahu. “He [Odeh] thinks he’ll be a minister in the next government. The incident reflects his sense of confidence. Odeh is in an alliance with [Blue and White leaders] Gantz and [Yair] Lapid, and an indirect alliance with [Yisrael Beiteinu leader Avigdor] Lieberman.”

As for the latter, Netanyahu said: “Lieberman will topple me. Whoever doesn’t want me as prime minister should vote for him.”

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.

Israeli Elections Benjamin Netanyahu
EXPLORE JNS
Torahs of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich. Credit: Courtesy.
‘Moving forward and celebrating’ in Michigan, as second set of post-attack simchas approach
There was never a question whether bar and bat mitzvahs were going to continue, says Rabbi Marla Hornsten at Temple Israel, despite the havoc that had teachers and children evacuate the building.
Mar. 20, 2026
Karen Schwartz
Blurred background of a house behind grass. Credit: jplenio/Pixabay.
U.S. News
Texas judge blocks ‘Muslim-only’ residential project over utility board violations
“We will not rest in the mission to stop the spread of radical Islam,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated.
Mar. 20, 2026
U.S. and Texas state flags flying on the dome of the Texas State Capitol building in Austin. Credit: CrackerClips Stock Media/Shutterstock.
U.S. News
Texas governor appoints new members to antisemitism advisory committee
The panel conducts research on antisemitic activity and works with public and private entities on statewide initiatives on Holocaust and genocide education.
Mar. 20, 2026
Shmurah Matzah, Passover
Features
At some Orthodox Passover seders, places are set for ‘Star Wars,’ Taylor Swift
“If it’s something that families are attuned to, then I think it may be a good way to engage the kids on that level,” Rabbi Steven Burg, of Aish, told JNS.
Mar. 20, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
U.S. News
United Kingdom agrees to let US use bases for Hormuz operations
“I was a little surprised at the U.K. to be honest with you,” U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House. “They should have acted a lot faster.”
Mar. 20, 2026
Boyce Gate at San José State University in San Jose, California. Credit: Tzuhsun Hsu via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Senate ed panel chair seeks answers from San José State over antisemitic graffiti, student safety concerns
“It is imperative that university administrators rise to the occasion to take a firm stand against antisemitism and racial violence,” Sen. Bill Cassidy wrote.
Mar. 20, 2026
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin