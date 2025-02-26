More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Oct. 7 survivors sue Al Jazeera for ‘serving as Hamas agents’

The lawsuit, based on U.S. anti-terror laws, claims that the Qatari network knowingly assisted and helped terrorist organizations spread propaganda, recruit activists and incite violence.

Feb. 26, 2025
Ariel Kahana
Al Jazeera
Workers at the now shuttered “Al Jazeera” offices in Jerusalem, on June 13, 2017. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.

For the first time since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war on Oct. 7, 2023, Israelis are suing the Al Jazeera network over its coverage of the terrorist group and the massacre it led. The lawsuit was filed to the federal court in Washington by dozens of Oct. 7 victims, including Morris Schneider, the uncle of Shiri Bibas, who was murdered in Hamas captivity along with her two children, Kfir and Ariel.

Schneider, the brother of Shiri’s mother, Margit Silberman, who was murdered along with her husband Yossi in Nir Oz on Oct. 7, said upon filing the lawsuit that “the cruel murder of Shiri, Kfir and Ariel by terrorists from Gaza is an inconceivable atrocity that has destroyed our family forever, and has caused pain to millions of good people around the world.

“The kidnapping and barbaric murder of toddlers is unimaginable; only pure evil can see a child as a threat or enemy. The punishment for murdering a baby in a civilized society is severe and rightfully so. All the more so when it involves kidnapping, torture and murder. We can never erase from our minds their suffering and the torture they endured before their deaths at the hands of terrorists. No person with a shred of humanity could.

“Though no legal action can stop the pain and trauma of losing our family members in this way, we are determined to achieve justice and bring those responsible for these abhorrent crimes to justice.”

The lawsuit was filed by attorney Nitsana Darshan-Leitner, president of the Shurat HaDin – Israel Law Center, and utilized research conducted by attorney Jordan Cope from the StandWithUs organization. It states that Al Jazeera employed several Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad activists as journalists, some of whom were directly involved in the Oct. 7 attack.

Additionally, the lawsuit highlights exclusive interviews conducted by Al Jazeera with Hamas leaders, including those who carried out attacks against Israeli and American civilians. The lawsuit is also directed at Al Jazeera‘s U.S. subsidiary, claiming it played a direct role in supporting Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

“Terrorist organizations need media outlets”

The lawsuit, based on U.S. anti-terror laws, also claims that Al Jazeera knowingly assisted and helped terrorist organizations spread propaganda, recruit activists and incite violence.

“Terrorist organizations do not operate alone. They need financial support, logistical networks and media outlets to advance their agenda. Al Jazeera served as an agent of the terrorist organization Hamas,” said Darshan-Leitner.

“U.S. law is clear: Those who knowingly provide substantial assistance to terrorists are as guilty as those who carry out the attacks. We will not allow them to hide behind the facade of a news network while acting as a mouthpiece for terrorist organizations. They will pay the price,” she added.

A senior Israeli security official echoed the central claim of the lawsuit, telling Israel Hayom that the Qatari network is a “force multiplier” for Hamas.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

Hamas
Ariel Kahana
Ariel Kahana is a seasoned Israeli journalist and diplomatic correspondent, frequently sought after as a TV commentator and speaker. He began his media career as an editor and presenter for Arutz 7 radio and has since held key roles across print, broadcast, and digital platforms. Over the years, his work has provided him with a front-row seat to many of Israel’s most pivotal events.
EXPLORE JNS
Missile attack Arad
Israel News
Paramedics treat nearly 100 people after Iranian missile hits Arad in southern Israel
“A blatant war crime. Pure terrorism,” the Israeli Foreign Ministry said.
Mar. 21, 2026
Mamdani
U.S. News
Mamdani says he has ‘productive’ and ‘honest’ relationship with Trump
The New York City mayor told “PBS” that he has met with Orthodox Jewish leaders about antisemitism, “childcare and housing and quality-of-life issues.”
Mar. 21, 2026
Yehuda Shmuel Sherman
Israel News
Israeli, 18, dies in Samaria car-ramming
The slain man’s brother was admitted to the hospital in moderate condition.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese
World News
Australian premier booed at Sydney mosque for Israel stance
Anthony Albanese downplayed the hecklers’ reception, saying the overall atmosphere was “incredibly positive.”
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
IDF troops
Israel News
IDF slays at least four Hezbollah terrorists in ground combat
Two divisions continue to dismantle the Iranian-backed group’s infrastructure in Southern Lebanon, as another division prepares to join the fight.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Strait of Hormuz
World News
22 countries say ready to help secure Strait of Hormuz
Meanwhile, Washington has issued a short-term authorization permitting the sale of Iranian oil currently stranded at sea.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin